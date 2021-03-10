 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*  (Read 167009 times)

Offline jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1075 on: March 10, 2021, 06:36:54 PM »
Recent convert. Nainip kakahintay sa vespa at benelli. Need it for on-call sa work. Nakapagod nang manggising ng kapitbahay para makalabas ang oto kapag dis oras ng gabi



Sent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk
Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1076 on: March 11, 2021, 05:14:49 PM »
^Lambretta. Niceee.
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1077 on: March 11, 2021, 08:51:16 PM »
Quote from: marzi on March 11, 2021, 05:14:49 PM
^Lambretta. Niceee.
Thanks paps

Sent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk

Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1078 on: March 16, 2021, 08:51:06 PM »
classmate ko ng hiskul nung 90s  meron sya vintage na lambretta. wala pa dealership ng lambretta dito. binili sa kanya ng 23k .
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1079 on: March 20, 2021, 02:10:40 AM »
Quote from: mozart123 on March 16, 2021, 08:51:06 PM
classmate ko ng hiskul nung 90s  meron sya vintage na lambretta. wala pa dealership ng lambretta dito. binili sa kanya ng 23k .
Swerte nung nakabili kung na maintain niya hanggang ngayon.
Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1080 on: March 22, 2021, 01:44:39 PM »


                                                                                      huli, impound.
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1081 on: March 29, 2021, 12:57:22 AM »
Papa Jack.

Sent from my PAR-LX9 using Tapatalk

Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline hunk0429

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1082 on: March 30, 2021, 10:12:55 PM »
Quote from: mozart123 on March 29, 2021, 12:57:22 AM
Papa Jack.

Sent from my PAR-LX9 using Tapatalk

nice... kakareview lang into ni zack
Logged

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1083 on: March 31, 2021, 02:56:24 PM »
okay yan pang asian riders. baba ng seat height for an adventure bike.

Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1084 on: March 31, 2021, 07:03:23 PM »
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline Igor

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1085 on: April 03, 2021, 03:50:10 AM »
Quote from: jeba_03 on March 10, 2021, 06:36:54 PM
Recent convert. Nainip kakahintay sa vespa at benelli. Need it for on-call sa work. Nakapagod nang manggising ng kapitbahay para makalabas ang oto kapag dis oras ng gabi



Sent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk

Brader ilang CC to? Astig ah.
Logged
Shot na!!!

Offline jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1086 on: April 03, 2021, 12:10:08 PM »
Quote from: Igor on April 03, 2021, 03:50:10 AM
Brader ilang CC to? Astig ah.
125 lang. Pero same body size lang 50c at 200cc with this

Sent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk

Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1087 on: April 11, 2021, 02:04:44 PM »
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 03:37:06 PM »






kahit pandemic nag ride pa rin.









Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 