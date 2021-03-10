 hulika
Author Topic: Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*  (Read 185613 times)

jeba_03

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1075 on: March 10, 2021, 06:36:54 PM
Recent convert. Nainip kakahintay sa vespa at benelli. Need it for on-call sa work. Nakapagod nang manggising ng kapitbahay para makalabas ang oto kapag dis oras ng gabi



marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1076 on: March 11, 2021, 05:14:49 PM
^Lambretta. Niceee.
jeba_03

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1077 on: March 11, 2021, 08:51:16 PM
Quote from: marzi on March 11, 2021, 05:14:49 PM
^Lambretta. Niceee.
Thanks paps

mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1078 on: March 16, 2021, 08:51:06 PM
classmate ko ng hiskul nung 90s  meron sya vintage na lambretta. wala pa dealership ng lambretta dito. binili sa kanya ng 23k .
jeba_03

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1079 on: March 20, 2021, 02:10:40 AM
Quote from: mozart123 on March 16, 2021, 08:51:06 PM
classmate ko ng hiskul nung 90s  meron sya vintage na lambretta. wala pa dealership ng lambretta dito. binili sa kanya ng 23k .
Swerte nung nakabili kung na maintain niya hanggang ngayon.
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1080 on: March 22, 2021, 01:44:39 PM


                                                                                      huli, impound.
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1081 on: March 29, 2021, 12:57:22 AM
Papa Jack.

hunk0429

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1082 on: March 30, 2021, 10:12:55 PM
Quote from: mozart123 on March 29, 2021, 12:57:22 AM
Papa Jack.

nice... kakareview lang into ni zack
marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1083 on: March 31, 2021, 02:56:24 PM
okay yan pang asian riders. baba ng seat height for an adventure bike.

mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1084 on: March 31, 2021, 07:03:23 PM
Igor

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1085 on: April 03, 2021, 03:50:10 AM
Quote from: jeba_03 on March 10, 2021, 06:36:54 PM
Recent convert. Nainip kakahintay sa vespa at benelli. Need it for on-call sa work. Nakapagod nang manggising ng kapitbahay para makalabas ang oto kapag dis oras ng gabi



Sent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk

Brader ilang CC to? Astig ah.
jeba_03

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1086 on: April 03, 2021, 12:10:08 PM
Quote from: Igor on April 03, 2021, 03:50:10 AM
Brader ilang CC to? Astig ah.
125 lang. Pero same body size lang 50c at 200cc with this

mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1087 on: April 11, 2021, 02:04:44 PM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1088 on: April 25, 2021, 03:37:06 PM






kahit pandemic nag ride pa rin.









mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1089 on: May 08, 2021, 12:21:44 PM


nakita ko lang.
jeba_03

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1090 on: May 23, 2021, 02:43:18 AM










mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1091 on: May 25, 2021, 03:10:54 PM
jeba_03

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1092 on: May 25, 2021, 11:30:42 PM
Day 230: Done with my official pitstops for #DGR2021 #gentlemansride #ridedapper #DGRManila2021 #ShootTagRideRepeat but still craving for some #ketocoffee #bulletproofcoffee #starbucksph Also got some takeout food #krapowmnl #tourdenimes #indigoinvitational #indigoinvitational2020 #levisvintageclothing #selvedgephilippines #finoleatherware #lamascherina #whitesboots



















mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1093 on: July 17, 2021, 04:57:29 PM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1094 on: August 07, 2021, 01:39:48 PM
Valentino Rossi: Nine-time world champion to retire at end of 2021 MotoGP season



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/sport/motorsport/58097548.amp

mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1095 on: August 13, 2021, 12:04:33 PM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1096 on: August 26, 2021, 06:44:06 PM
marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 08:42:18 PM
Quote from: mozart123 on August 26, 2021, 06:44:06 PM
Watch: How to install LTO RFID sticker or face PhP5K fine

https://www.motopinas.com/motorcycle-news/watch-how-to-install-lto-rfid-sticker-or-face-php5k-fine.html

alam mo kung ano problema dito?

ngayon lang nila sinabi tong "proper way" nila.

i got mine nung january pa. i asked around and was given contradicting instructions. i decided to put the sticker in a way that wouldnt interfere with the headlights light and still follow what is allowed by lto. ngayon ganyan pala, sa right side pala if im facing the bike. so pano na, sa kaliwa ko nalagay e. patayo pa ng bahagya.
