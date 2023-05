having thoughts on getting a curved display phone, it would be my first time if ever. thinking of getting either the Mi Note 10 Pro or OnePlus 7 Pro (or OP7T Pro if I can find this being sold as second hand at the price of a BNEW OP7 Pro)



Mi Note 10 Pro

CONS:

Midrange Chipset

Teardrop notch (not yet sure if this will be an annoyance for me since I never experienced having this kind, but would prefer an all-screen display)

Not sure about updates (never had experience with Xiaomi phones)



PROS:

Camera



OnePlus 7 Pro

CONS:

Mediocre Camera (not based in DXO but ive read some users that the camera of this is hit or miss?)



PROS:

90hz Refresh Rate

All-screen display

Constant updates

Pop-up front-facing camera (not into selfies so this tucked away is great!)



RUNNER UP: RealMe x2 Pro (but doubtful about the updates and not curved display but could compensate with 90hz display and top tier SOC! not sure about the camera quality though.)



For those who have experience using curved displays, are you regretting it? I've read that accidental touches can be avoided by using a good case? is it a pain getting a tempered glass as well?