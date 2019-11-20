Great info above! Thanks @emil_murillo!



May I ask though if isolated and regulated non-rechargeable PSUs having toroidal transformers better? Or are they merely marketing hype?



Thanks!



merely marketing hype?

the best marketing strategy is to highlight the product's strength

"Marketing is a place, a group of people, a situation where in there is an exchange of goods and services with the intention to earn profit in a socially responsible manner"

"you are not doing business but instead you are an oppurtunist"

toroidal transformers better?

◄◄◄ MAGNETIC FLUX ►►►

r core (core-type with Ø/1 magnetic flux)

ei core (shell-type with Ø/2 magnetic flux)

toroidal core (like core-type with Ø/1 magnetic flux)

still it only have Ø/1

ei transformer which have Ø/2

much denser magnetic flux lines the better magnetic inductance the more efficient

[click the link below]

[click the link below]

[click the link below]

you saw the gap between the windings of the toroidal transformer shown above right? you can try and google more toroidal transformer images to see

because the inner circle is smaller (circumference) than the outer circle

[see the image below]

like ei core "walang ganun kalaking gap"

Thanks po. Abangan ko.



So far, I could see where you are going. While I agree that advancements in technology does improve a lot of things , pwede kayang hindi din sya applicable for all things? Case in point, tube amps versus Fractals etc. I will say that if I were to listen to recordings only, convincing na ang mga modelling amps pero sa live, iba pa rin ang feel ng tube amps especially if you were the one playing based on experience.



I know very little about electronics and I hope I have not been brainwashed by the stuff on the Internet and endorsements by respected players. I just would want to keep my mind open and learn more about the nitty-gritty of things to be able to determine kung gusto ko talaga one or the other, or kung nakikisabay lang ako sa uso when it comes to selecting gears.



Please do educate me about the pros and cons of toroidal transformers over the others when you already have time.



More power to you, sir. (No pun intended )



While I agree that advancements in technology does improve a lot of things

copper flux bands & faraday cages for stray mf's to improve leakage flux▼▼▼

H or cross types (having Ø/4 magnetic flux lines) ▼▼▼

[see the image below]

[click the link below]

►►► i like to start with this one first.. i am a business administration major in marketing graduate.. i didn't graduate with honors and tried doing college and work at the same time to pay for the part of tution fees and my entire school allowance and end up finishing a single course nearly a decade.. ► And now here's my average/simple take.. for me i believe.. wether be the scale is 1/10 or 9/10 as long as it was the truth and you can back-up (reinforce) the info.. that's social responsibility.. i even remember my mentor's version of his definition of marketing →.. i remebered too.. "sabi nga niya, kung based on deception ang marketing strategy mo.. wala kang pinagkaiba sa nagtitinda ng fake products".... and someting i forgot na "in a manner of speaking".. therefore, a marketing hype, or a marketing stunt, or a marketing strategy must be "in a manner of speaking", responsible.. even if there's a 1/10 or 9/10 basis of product's strength..►►► but then again we as target consumer or sale prospects.. must have our own discretion ▼Proverbs 2:11Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.because we all have the right and the discretion to choose so..so i believe being toroidal core and ei core transformer have it's own pros and cons to say the least..►►► magnetic flux lines as shown above between core-type and shell-type transformer ▲►►► and above showing the flux leakage of the core-type ▲►►► though toroidal transformer do not have outer limbs like core-type and shell-type transformer..like core-type which makes them trailing half the race behind shell-type like..►►► though in some website (amgistoroids.com) they make magnetic flux models between toroidal and ei transformer highlighting the toroidal transformer having better magnetic flux lines than ei transformer.. and having corners like ei transformer will have more magnetic flux leakage than toriodal core with circular unison magnetic flux lines►►► but some website like javelin-tech.com may beg to disagree (as well as me respectfully►►► then again vias.org said that ▼ (which then again i also agree).. can't blame it!.. why?.... you can always close the gap on the inner circle but without giving away wide gaps on the outer circle.... unlike doing coils on a straight core surface►►► yes sir there are some..likeand..by industrial-electronics.com..by industrial-electronics.com..►►►even so.. those were just my opinion why i chose to make and use shell-type or ei trnasformer.. but that really depends in our individual discretion.. wether be we choose toroidal over ei transformer.. a lot of my friends did adviced me and tried to convince me to use toroidal transformer too.. and i really wanna take this moment to thank them.. "sa oras na kailangan mo ng kasagutan palagi sila nandiyan".. through thick or thin..Proverbs 2:11Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.God bless Ü