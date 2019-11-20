 hulika
Quote from: curiousdcat on November 20, 2019, 07:48:28 AM
Great info above! Thanks @emil_murillo! :)

May I ask though if isolated and regulated non-rechargeable PSUs having toroidal transformers better? Or are they merely marketing hype?

Thanks!


hi sir.. tapusin ko lang yun unit ni maychelle baay due date niya today or tom.. magandang sagutin ito sir.. and i wanted to elaborate it clearly din.. but i will give a teaser → if the hype of torroidal transformer is so real ► why does top guitar amp brand such as fender, marshall, or mesa boogie doesn't use torroidal transformer on all their amp models?? or even those new line 6, digitech/harman, zoom 9VAC, 12VAc, 15vAC adapters?? considering torroidal transformers were invented wayback late 19th century same as traditional ei transformers..

were top guitar amp brands so low tech?? were they not for real electronics/electrical/audio engineers??..  soon :)



were top guitar amp brands so low tech?? were they not for real electronics/electrical/audio engineers??..  soon :)


Luke 21:19
In your patience possess ye your souls.



God bless Ü
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #26 on: November 20, 2019, 06:24:26 PM »
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #27 on: November 23, 2019, 05:39:52 PM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on November 19, 2019, 10:15:01 PM

may ilan na din akong nadidinig na ganyan mula pa and artists.. in my opinion dapat gumagawa na ng solution ang handlers ng gig kasi may tech guys naman sila and just like any other event kahit hindi concert dapat may safety personnel and that includes concerns about the entire electrical system.. an electrical engineer that supervises like a sound engineer to audio concerns.. atleast kahit 10 ang pahinante kahit hindi aral atleast a single electrical engineer supervising them and will follow certain electrical standards.. magkaron na sana ng standards among gigs and concert events.. if the pay is good naman i believe improvements such as these would mean win-win among musicians and to all who matters..


Proverbs 2:11
Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.



God bless Ü

Mismo bro! Dapat look talaga ng mga organizer sa Gig yung power situations a venue. 
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #28 on: November 25, 2019, 06:33:10 AM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on November 20, 2019, 01:45:07 PM

if the hype of torroidal transformer is so real ► why does top guitar amp brand such as fender, marshall, or mesa boogie doesn't use torroidal transformer on all their amp models?? or even those new line 6, digitech/harman, zoom 9VAC, 12VAc, 15vAC adapters?? considering torroidal transformers were invented wayback late 19th century same as traditional ei transformers..

were top guitar amp brands so low tech?? were they not for real electronics/electrical/audio engineers??..  soon :)



were top guitar amp brands so low tech?? were they not for real electronics/electrical/audio engineers??..  soon :)


Luke 21:19
In your patience possess ye your souls.



God bless Ü

Thanks po. Abangan ko. :)

So far, I could see where you are going. While I agree that advancements in technology does improve a lot of things, pwede kayang hindi din sya applicable for all things? Case in point, tube amps versus Fractals etc. I will say that if I were to listen to recordings only, convincing na ang mga modelling amps pero sa live, iba pa rin ang feel ng tube amps especially if you were the one playing based on experience.

I know very little about electronics and I hope I have not been brainwashed by the stuff on the Internet and endorsements by respected players. I just would want to keep my mind open and learn more about the nitty-gritty of things to be able to determine kung gusto ko talaga one or the other, or kung nakikisabay lang ako sa uso when it comes to selecting gears.

Please do educate me about the pros and cons of toroidal transformers over the others when you already have time.

More power to you, sir. (No pun intended :D)

Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #29 on: November 25, 2019, 04:05:46 PM »
Quote from: curiousdcat on November 20, 2019, 07:48:28 AM
Great info above! Thanks @emil_murillo! :)

May I ask though if isolated and regulated non-rechargeable PSUs having toroidal transformers better? Or are they merely marketing hype?

Thanks!

merely marketing hype?

merely marketing hype?

►►► i like to start with this one first.. i am a business administration major in marketing graduate.. i didn't graduate with honors and tried doing college and work at the same time to pay for the part of tution fees and my entire school allowance and end up finishing a single course nearly a decade.. ► And now here's my average/simple take.. for me i believe the best marketing strategy is to highlight the product's strength.. wether be the scale is 1/10 or 9/10 as long as it was the truth and you can back-up (reinforce) the info.. that's social responsibility.. i even remember my mentor's version of his definition of marketing → "Marketing is a place, a group of people, a situation where in there is an exchange of goods and services with the intention to earn profit in a socially responsible manner".. i remebered too.. "sabi nga niya, kung based on deception ang marketing strategy mo.. wala kang pinagkaiba sa nagtitinda ng fake products".. "you are not doing business but instead you are an oppurtunist".. and someting i forgot na "in a manner of speaking"..  therefore, a marketing hype, or a marketing stunt, or a marketing strategy must be "in a manner of speaking", responsible.. even if there's a 1/10 or 9/10 basis of product's strength..

►►► but then again we as target consumer or sale prospects.. must have our own discretion ▼

Proverbs 2:11
Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.

because we all have the right and the discretion to choose so..

►►► but then again we as target consumer or sale prospects.. must have our own discretion ▼

Proverbs 2:11
Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.

because we all have the right and the discretion to choose so..




toroidal transformers better?

so i believe being toroidal core and ei core transformer have it's own pros and cons to say the least..

◄◄◄ MAGNETIC FLUX ►►►

www.electronics-tutorials.ws



►►► magnetic flux lines as shown above between core-type and shell-type transformer ▲



►►► and above showing the flux leakage of the core-type ▲

r core (core-type with Ø/1 magnetic flux)


ei core (shell-type with Ø/2 magnetic flux)


toroidal core (like core-type with Ø/1 magnetic flux)



►►► though toroidal transformer do not have outer limbs like core-type and shell-type transformer.. still it only have Ø/1 like core-type which makes them trailing half the race behind shell-type like ei transformer which have Ø/2.. much denser magnetic flux lines the better magnetic inductance the more efficient

►►► though in some website (amgistoroids.com) they make magnetic flux models between toroidal and ei transformer highlighting the toroidal transformer having better magnetic flux lines than ei transformer.. and having corners like ei transformer will have more magnetic flux leakage than toriodal core with circular unison magnetic flux lines [click the link below]

https://www.amgistoroids.com/Toroidal_technology



►►► but some website like javelin-tech.com may beg to disagree (as well as me respectfully ) [click the link below]

https://www.javelin-tech.com/blog/2017/09/transformer-simulation-ems-solidworks/



►►► then again vias.org said that ▼ (which then again i also agree)



[click the link below]
http://www.vias.org/matsch_capmag/matsch_caps_magnetics_chap6_03.html

you saw the gap between the windings of the toroidal transformer shown above right? you can try and google more toroidal transformer images to see.. can't blame it!.. why?.. because the inner circle is smaller (circumference) than the outer circle.. you can always close the gap on the inner circle but without giving away wide gaps on the outer circle.. [see the image below].. unlike doing coils on a straight core surface like ei core "walang ganun kalaking gap"




Quote from: curiousdcat on November 25, 2019, 06:33:10 AM
Thanks po. Abangan ko. :)

So far, I could see where you are going. While I agree that advancements in technology does improve a lot of things, pwede kayang hindi din sya applicable for all things? Case in point, tube amps versus Fractals etc. I will say that if I were to listen to recordings only, convincing na ang mga modelling amps pero sa live, iba pa rin ang feel ng tube amps especially if you were the one playing based on experience.

I know very little about electronics and I hope I have not been brainwashed by the stuff on the Internet and endorsements by respected players. I just would want to keep my mind open and learn more about the nitty-gritty of things to be able to determine kung gusto ko talaga one or the other, or kung nakikisabay lang ako sa uso when it comes to selecting gears.

Please do educate me about the pros and cons of toroidal transformers over the others when you already have time.

More power to you, sir. (No pun intended :D)


While I agree that advancements in technology does improve a lot of things

►►► yes sir there are some..

like copper flux bands & faraday cages for stray mf's to improve leakage flux▼▼▼



and H or cross types (having Ø/4 magnetic flux lines) ▼▼▼.. [see the image below] by industrial-electronics.com..




[click the link below] by industrial-electronics.com..

http://www.industrial-electronics.com/elecy3_16.html




►►►even so.. those were just my opinion why i chose to make and use shell-type or ei trnasformer.. but that really depends in our individual discretion.. wether be we choose toroidal over ei transformer.. a lot of my friends did adviced me and tried to convince me to use toroidal transformer too.. and i really wanna take this moment to thank them (chino, jobet, even you sir curiousdcat).. "sa oras na kailangan mo ng kasagutan palagi sila nandiyan".. through thick or thin..


Proverbs 2:11
Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.



God bless Ü
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #30 on: November 26, 2019, 10:29:27 PM »
Lots of useful info here. Thanks, boss Emil! :)

Yung Hughes & Kettner Statesman EL34 head ko dati, naka toroidal power transformer. I think yung mga Laney Ironheart heads rin naka toroidal PT.
Soundwise or noisewise, I'm not sure how different a toroidal PT vs EI PT would be. Pero for high wattage heads, considerably lighter ang naka toroidal PT. Saves my back. Haha!
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #31 on: November 28, 2019, 03:02:38 PM »
Quote from: r_chino18 on November 26, 2019, 10:29:27 PM
Lots of useful info here. Thanks, boss Emil! :)

Yung Hughes & Kettner Statesman EL34 head ko dati, naka toroidal power transformer. I think yung mga Laney Ironheart heads rin naka toroidal PT.
Soundwise or noisewise, I'm not sure how different a toroidal PT vs EI PT would be. Pero for high wattage heads, considerably lighter ang naka toroidal PT. Saves my back. Haha!


►►► yes chino.. considering parehong 38W ang transformer mostly mas mabigat pa yun outer limbs compare sa main core ng shell-type.. like i mentioned above walang outer limbs ang toroidal kaya mas magaan siya considerately.. but siguro in my opinion, iba-iba ang paggawa ng amp heads with respect to every brand.. minsan it consist of:

  • wooden box + leather or leatherette upholster + fabric front & metal control panel ▼

  • wooden box + leather or leatherette upholster + all metal front & control panel ▼

  • entire head is metal ▼

  • plus we have to consider also how thick the wood used and what kind (hardwood or softwood or in between or manufactured).. same goes to all metal box (how thick or thin).. a difference in the entire size of the head too would make a difference.. regardless of brands or any in particular..

►►► but if we were to discuss the weight of the transformer alone considering both of the same wattage.. yes, shell-type and core-type transformers could always be heavier than toroidal :)

Thanks chino.. it's good to hear from you again..


Hebrews 3:4
For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything.



God bless Ü
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #32 on: November 28, 2019, 03:39:42 PM »
Thanks @emil_murillo, for all the info! While I don't understand most of the technical jargon/terms used, I now have, at least, a much clearer understanding of the differences between the 2 types of transformers. :) Google didn't help as most definitions were too technical for yours truly. Keep on sharing the knowledge and more power to you, sir!

@Rei
My Laney LC50 combo has a toroidal PT as well but ang bigat!

Or maybe baka matanda at mahina na ako. haha

Cheers to both of you gents and to Jobet as well, wherever he may be!
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #33 on: November 30, 2019, 10:11:06 AM »
►►► aside from H type or cross type (Φ/4 magnetic flux lines).. i guess the improvements of transformers by electrical engineers doesn't stop there..

  • the berry type transformer.. which consists of multiple magnetic or mutual flux lines by which the illustration model got eight (Φ/8 magnetic flux lines )





    ▼▼▼click the link below ▼▼▼

    Google Books with "Berry Type Transformer" keyword

    ►►► as much as we hated those outer limbs' extra weight.. i know i do but it is what it is .. and clearly engineers were fond of it and still continue to develop and improve that leads us in the position that most imperfections are all behind us now since 1885 where it all started.. which leaves us then a matter of proper choice and discretion so to speak on our part and more of "to what serves us best" given our distinct and personal application to it..


    Proverbs 2:6
    For the LORD gives wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding.



    God bless Ü

Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #34 on: February 07, 2020, 11:20:20 PM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on November 19, 2019, 11:11:03 AM
here's karl's pedalmax power supply.. he used it for 1 and a half years (JAN 2017 to JUL 2018).. and now he's using a Line 6 Helix LT.. ▼








also repaired (for free) his digitech whammy's orig adapter (110V) after using it accidentally in a wrong outlet (220V).. as per my suggestion before he order a psu unit so he will have the means to test his digitech whammy if it still working or if also damaged upon the dielectric breakdown.. ▼









Ohhhh Sir Emil. Just saw your reply, I kinda miss those boards and ofcourse your PSU! Mabuhay, thanks sa free repair ng whammy adaptor ko :)

Unfortunately, I decided to downsized (4-5 pedals) that's why i sold my pedalmax psu.
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #35 on: February 08, 2020, 08:35:22 AM »
Quote from: karl666 on February 07, 2020, 11:20:20 PM
Ohhhh Sir Emil. Just saw your reply, I kinda miss those boards and ofcourse your PSU! Mabuhay, thanks sa free repair ng whammy adaptor ko :)

Unfortunately, I decided to downsized (4-5 pedals) that's why i sold my pedalmax psu.


oo nga.. micro pedals then pati amp blackstar fly 3 downsized lahat.. musta na din yun line 6 helix mo binenta mo na din ano? and thank you din sa pag patronize it was really meant something good for my family.. God bless Ü


Matthew 5:10
Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven..



God bless Ü

Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #36 on: February 17, 2020, 03:31:38 PM »
What's the best power supply that I can get provided that I have 9v pedals and two Eventide factor pedals (Modfactor & Timefactor) and sometimes would like to throw in a Digitech Whammy pedal as well?
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #37 on: February 25, 2020, 06:21:46 PM »
Quote from: boncram on February 17, 2020, 03:31:38 PM
What's the best power supply that I can get provided that I have 9v pedals and two Eventide factor pedals (Modfactor & Timefactor) and sometimes would like to throw in a Digitech Whammy pedal as well?


the best branded isolated psu could be ▼

[click the image for the link]


  • Outlet 1: 4-15V DC / 100mA
  • Outlet 2-4: 9V DC / 100mA each
  • Outlet 5: 18 or 24V DC / 100mA
  • Outlet 6-7: 9 or 12V DC / 200mA each
  • Outlet 8-9: 9 or 12V DC / 400mA each
  • Outlet 10-11: 9 and 12 or 15V DC / 400mA
  • Outlet 12-13: 9 and 12 or 15V DC / 600mA*
  • Outlet 14: 9 or 12V AC / 800mA*
  • Outlet 15-16: 9, 12 or 16V AC / 800mA

* only one of these two sections can be used
  • Size: 292x98x35mm (excl. rubber feet)
  • Weight: 1,6kg
  • Warranty period: 5 years worldwide

not unless you need a lot more.. you can try this one too ▼

[click the image for the link]


we have pinoy distributor here ▼

[click the image for the link]



1 Thessalonians 5:11
Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing.



God bless Ü
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #38 on: February 26, 2020, 06:35:27 AM »
grabe mga inputs ni sir emil... salamat sir..
Re: Let's talk about power supply!
« Reply #39 on: Today at 06:51:16 PM »
Quote from: gitaristadaw on February 26, 2020, 06:35:27 AM
grabe mga inputs ni sir emil... salamat sir..


salamat din po for the appreciation.. deeply appreciate din po the accolades..




Proverbs 3:13
"Happy is a man who finds wisdom and who acquires understanding".

Proverbs 2:6
For the LORD gives wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding.

Proverbs 1:5
Let the wise listen and add to their learning, and let the discerning get guidance.



God bless Ü
