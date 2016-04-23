 hulika
LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal

LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal


 Bandmates male/female 18 up

if you are a drummer, lead, guitar, vocals, bassist

into experimental / grunge / alternative metal

deftones, ratm, alice in chains, tool, killswitch engage, opeth, metallica, helmet, pantera, soundgarden and some opm music

il play rhythm guitar
will focus more on originals. gigs, recording, some cover song etc.

c'mon let's jam and build a band.. i'm looking for a dedicated, passionate and committed musician.

pm or txt me 09397142061 laspinas / paranaque

 :)
BEAT AND RIFF Music studio / Production

Re: LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
