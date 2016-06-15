 hulika
Author Topic: New Filipino Musician Social Site  (Read 12380 times)

Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site
« Reply #25 on: June 15, 2016, 04:52:43 PM »
Quote from: rockophoria on June 13, 2016, 08:43:19 PM
ill be sending you some recommendations soon  :wink:

Pm-ed you brother. Thanks!
Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site
« Reply #26 on: June 15, 2016, 07:38:58 PM »
Since the directory has no content yet, which is a feature that can be filled by users, I'll fill it for initial content.

Can anyone here give me at least 3 of the ff:.

1. Rehearsal Studios
2. Music Stores
3. Guitar Custom/Luthier Shop
4. Gig Bars


With website, contacts, addresses and pics if possible.
Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site
« Reply #27 on: June 19, 2016, 02:53:48 PM »
Search royc's blog, kumpleto yun.
Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site
« Reply #28 on: October 25, 2017, 09:37:18 AM »
natuloy ba ?
Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site Updated 2022
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 PM »
Hi! Still alive?

It's been 6 years. Pasensya.

No more Wordpress on Hostgator. I now have an Amazon AWS server. Here's the new version. More Facebook like and much more complete with features.



Link: http://54.251.214.83/search?query=

Haven't really decided on the name yet, hence no domain yet.

Please suggest.

Note: If you want to test, send or post your email here. I will add you manually.
Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site Updated 2022
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:41:39 AM »
eii brader. napaka chaga at sipag mo dito sa project mo.
Good luck.

open pa ang "musica.ph" na domain
Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:59:45 AM »
Thanks man. Di pa ko sure jan sa musica man. Anyway, open ang registration. Manual ko nga lang iaactivate for now. I could use some testers kung libre ka.
Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:11:33 PM »
d ko sure brader kung may time dn ako dyan. busy dn tlga.
I would suggest na try mo yung tipidpc dot com
d ko sure kung madami pang active don pero meron sila dedicated sub cats for this kind of post
explore mo lang dn mas madami technical peeps don

I'm a fullstack dev (dot net), but not sure if I can help you out. Mej busy dn tlga
btw paid version ba to ng Wondertag?
Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:19:34 PM »
No man, saka na ko risk kapag gamay ko na. Pero  kasama yan para may support system and always updated.

Fullstack ka nga pala noh. Damn! Sayang naman.

I feel you man. We're getting old. Hahaha!

Maybe some other time. Slow burn naman tong project na 'to. I only dev this sa spare time ko.

If this website gets enough support, bibitawa ko lahat other work ko without thinking twice.

Hopefully, someday this platform can cater events like songwriting contests, music video contests or even a battle of the bands. Just my imagination. Haha!

If only I could get musicians, fans, sellers, producers, and other music business etc in one place I believe something good can happen.
Re: New Filipino Musician Social Site
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:48:10 PM »
hanap ka ng dev forum paps. makaka hanap ka dun ng people with same interest.
Best is upload mo sa GitHub yung project mo gawin mong open source, para kung may mag ka interes na dev. pde kang tulungan right away
