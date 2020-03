PSE fines 7 firms for late submission of quarterly reportsThe Philippine Stock Exchange has penalized seven firms for failure to submit their quarterly reports on time.The seven companies are Century Peak Metals Holdings Corp., Globalport 900 Inc., LBC Express Holdings Inc., Philippine National Construction Corp., PICOP Resources Inc., Primetown Property Group and Unioil Resources & Holdings Co.According to the PSE, the quarterly reports should have been submitted on or before the Nov.14, 2019 deadline.