Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #225 on: November 18, 2019, 05:27:27 AM »
Tama kaya yun simpleng maghoard ng foreign currencies in large amount tapos papapalit mo pag tumaas palitan ay bawal din
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #226 on: November 23, 2019, 03:43:15 PM »
PSE fines 7 firms for late submission of quarterly reports


The Philippine Stock Exchange has penalized seven firms for failure to submit their quarterly reports on time.

The seven companies are Century Peak Metals Holdings Corp., Globalport 900 Inc., LBC Express Holdings Inc., Philippine National Construction Corp., PICOP Resources Inc., Primetown Property Group and Unioil Resources & Holdings Co.

According to the PSE, the quarterly reports should have been submitted on or before the Nov.14, 2019 deadline.


https://bilyonaryo.com.ph/2019/11/20/pse-fines-7-firms-for-late-submission-of-quarterly-reports/?fbclid=IwAR3tO5Z5BfWVxAS_LUM1Rv2MatGs-KjVYGH0Hhw0gTOKJnENnU6Jkp9LvY4
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #227 on: November 25, 2019, 07:31:06 PM »
SEC takes control of R&L-Moron scam probe, orders all brokers to submit records


https://bilyonaryo.com.ph/2019/11/21/lumala-na-sec-takes-control-of-rl-moron-scam-probe-orders-all-brokers-to-submit-records/

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #228 on: January 15, 2020, 10:36:13 PM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #229 on: January 24, 2020, 04:02:24 PM »
yung mga investments offered by banks, are they usually partnered lang?

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #230 on: Today at 12:59:36 AM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:23:47 AM »
@ sir ralph, ask ko sana - yung mga inooffer ng banks na investments, mukhang naka third party/sister company ng bank lang. 
reliable ba mga yun.
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #232 on: Today at 01:32:03 PM »
sinong bank ang kausap mo at ano yun inoofer sayo?
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #233 on: Today at 01:54:19 PM »
Quote from: beansent on Today at 01:32:03 PM
sinong bank ang kausap mo at ano yun inoofer sayo?
Wala pako nakakausap. Just happened nagtransact ako sa Security bank , and  saw this FWD inside na partner nila. FWD name ng partner company nila. Mangyayari nun , savings plus investment, or like equity investments.

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #234 on: Today at 02:37:42 PM »
FWD is an insurance provider. Sila pala partner ng Security Bank. VUL yun inooffer sayo. ok naman yun . I suggest you shop around, BPI, BDO, Sunlife, etc. Then compare. They offer different products based on your needs.
pro tip: check mo lahat ng riders na kasama. Mas madaming rider mas mahal. check mo isa isa yun iba dun hindi mo naman need pwede mo ipaalis para mas affordable.

ang VUL ay mahal and required kang tapusin ang term or else wala kang makukuha, yun iba may certain years lang na need mo mabayaran. If you are an expert, Buy Term, Invest the Difference, if not ok naman din ang VUL with its benefits
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #235 on: Today at 03:05:34 PM »
Quote from: beansent on Today at 02:37:42 PM
FWD is an insurance provider. Sila pala partner ng Security Bank. VUL yun inooffer sayo. ok naman yun . I suggest you shop around, BPI, BDO, Sunlife, etc. Then compare. They offer different products based on your needs.
pro tip: check mo lahat ng riders na kasama. Mas madaming rider mas mahal. check mo isa isa yun iba dun hindi mo naman need pwede mo ipaalis para mas affordable.

ang VUL ay mahal and required kang tapusin ang term or else wala kang makukuha, yun iba may certain years lang na need mo mabayaran. If you are an expert, Buy Term, Invest the Difference, if not ok naman din ang VUL with its benefits
thanks, ill take note of that. But my primary concern really is , Security Bank or the other banks  might not insure  ung iiinvest dito, be it just a third party/sister company. the contracts/policies here  can be solely between, for example FWD and the investor only.. 

if i trust the bank, but i dont trust the partner... and the bank will not cover ur investment( i think.) ... so pano na?   they might be sister companies lang in terms of fund managing lang. pero yung security of investor, im not sure.

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #236 on: Today at 03:14:47 PM »
if ever, ipapaalis ko ung insurance, hindi ako interesado. haha.

pano ko pakikinabangan kung patay nako. oh well, wala naman kasi akong family.

though some offer a percentage if magkaron ng terminal illness. dpa rin ako interesado :D
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #237 on: Today at 04:23:31 PM »
lagging may disclaimer kahit anong investment. "Investment products are not insured." pag nalugi wala tayo magagawa.
if ayaw mo ng insurance go for "unit trust investment funds" or "mutual funds". Yan mismo dapat mo sabihin pagpunta mo dun.
pag sinabi mo kasing investment general term yan irerefer ka nila sa insurance products nila na mas malaki profit for them.
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #238 on: Today at 05:06:10 PM »
Quote from: beansent on Today at 04:23:31 PM
lagging may disclaimer kahit anong investment. "Investment products are not insured." pag nalugi wala tayo magagawa.
if ayaw mo ng insurance go for "unit trust investment funds" or "mutual funds". Yan mismo dapat mo sabihin pagpunta mo dun.
pag sinabi mo kasing investment general term yan irerefer ka nila sa insurance products nila na mas malaki profit for them.
i bet may may kasama kcng "savings"  feature to.. savings plus investment plus other riders. so i expect safe sa bank yung inilagay na pera at least as savings. kaso mukhang hindi sasama sa contract c bank.

