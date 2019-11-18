FWD is an insurance provider. Sila pala partner ng Security Bank. VUL yun inooffer sayo. ok naman yun . I suggest you shop around, BPI, BDO, Sunlife, etc. Then compare. They offer different products based on your needs.

pro tip: check mo lahat ng riders na kasama. Mas madaming rider mas mahal. check mo isa isa yun iba dun hindi mo naman need pwede mo ipaalis para mas affordable.



ang VUL ay mahal and required kang tapusin ang term or else wala kang makukuha, yun iba may certain years lang na need mo mabayaran. If you are an expert, Buy Term, Invest the Difference, if not ok naman din ang VUL with its benefits



thanks, ill take note of that. But my primary concern really is , Security Bank or the other banks might not insure ung iiinvest dito, be it just a third party/sister company. the contracts/policies here can be solely between, for example FWD and the investor only..if i trust the bank, but i dont trust the partner... and the bank will not cover ur investment( i think.) ... so pano na? they might be sister companies lang in terms of fund managing lang. pero yung security of investor, im not sure.Sent from my SM-G610Y using Tapatalk