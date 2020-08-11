 hulika
Author Topic: Stock Market and investments atbp.  (Read 86998 times)

mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #250 on: August 11, 2020, 06:51:45 PM
Quote from: yeney_mugc on August 11, 2020, 12:29:25 PM
Sino may learning  materials sa trading? Pashare nga po. Lugi ako last time e mga 80$ .   Dna muna uli ako nagtrade after that. Haha.

https://marvingermo.com/books/  bilhin mo libro yung techical analysis.
marzi

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #251 on: August 12, 2020, 08:28:38 AM
Quote from: yeney_mugc on August 11, 2020, 12:29:25 PM
Sino may learning  materials sa trading? Pashare nga po. Lugi ako last time e mga 80$ .   Dna muna uli ako nagtrade after that. Haha.

forex trading ka?

kung gusto mo phl stock trading try mo to

https://gandakohtrading.com/tabula-rasa/

fb group: traders lounge ph

android app: tabula rasa

dami ka matututunan dyan.
yeney_mugc

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #252 on: August 12, 2020, 08:57:56 PM
thank u @marzi at @mozart
check ko yan lahat.
hopefully after a month, maaral ko na talaga yan.
nakakaprofit ako minsan pero next thing, bumabagsak.
dpa talaga ko nagkaron ng chance na aralin.
hopefully by october mafocus ko na.

kaya paki lagay lang po if may alam pa kayo any source

thank you.

mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #253 on: August 12, 2020, 11:52:26 PM
kung wala lang pandemic meron sa fb pangalan risk trader nagtuturo sya tungkol sa stocks kailangan mo lang magdala ng laptop me bayad yun e kaso malabo nga. hanapin mo fb page nya.
mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #254 on: August 13, 2020, 09:43:29 PM
Lopezes put Sky Cable up for sale: Dennis Anthony Uy, Dennis Uy, Ayalas to square off


Aside from letting go of thousands of ABS-CBN talent and staff, the Lopezes are putting on the block their cable television subsidiary as the former media giant downsizes following the loss of its franchise.

The Lopez family will reportedly hold a closed bidding for the sale of Sky Cable, including its broadband and direct-to-home satellite businesses, in the coming days or weeks.

https://bilyonaryo.com.ph/2020/08/13/lopezes-put-sky-cable-up-for-sale-dennis-anthony-uy-dennis-uy-ayalas-to-square-off/?fbclid=IwAR2xzRY4Z5auqIL_jeR5qdoydiPOO-Mzb33cfrdSdbY78aqSPuW53Lr2yfU
mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #255 on: August 14, 2020, 12:26:11 AM
marzi

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #256 on: August 14, 2020, 08:06:13 AM
kagulo kahapon dahil sa AREIT hahaha
mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #257 on: August 14, 2020, 07:38:07 PM
oo nga marvin germo pinaguusapan yun areit.
beansent

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #258 on: August 14, 2020, 08:01:33 PM
Parang konti nagsubscribe sa IPO ng areit naka kuha pa ko ng 100 shares considering last day ako nag subscribe sa col.
marzi

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #259 on: August 16, 2020, 05:33:43 PM
Yari si COL.

Day 1 ng trading ng AREIT, pumalya yung sistema nila for non-compliance. Kasabay nila ibang brokers pero mabilis din narecover nung iba. Naiwan sa ere yung mga bumili ng AREIT through COL.

Si MyTrade out of goodwill, nag decide na icover yung losses ng mga nag sell nung Aug 13 nung nagsimulang bumagsak yung stocks ni AREIT. Papadala ka lang ng screenshot na nag attempt kang magbenta pati yung price na benta mo, sasagutin nila. Si COL nagsorry lang.

Bukas pa lang makaka start ng trading yung mga nasa COL. Last check ko around Php25 per share na yung value nya. Loss na ng Php2. Malaking loss yun para sa mga nag invest ng millions.

Tapos nag iiyakan sila sa FB group ng COL. May nakita pa kong screenshot na nag message na kay Tulfo para humingi ng tulong. Yari na hahahaha!

May 100 shares din ako nakuha, Beansent. Bebenta ko na din once maactivate yung MyTrade account ko. Lilipat na ko kasi napaka-antiquated na nung platform ni COL. Konti surge ng traders, lag o downtime. May maiiwan lang akong DELM shares na pag nahit ko yung target price ko, benta na din.

mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #260 on: August 18, 2020, 03:33:21 PM
mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #261 on: August 21, 2020, 12:19:16 AM
mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #262 on: August 25, 2020, 06:36:48 PM
mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #263 on: August 25, 2020, 07:00:10 PM





nasilaw sa laki ng interest kaya kumagat. e bangko nga magkano interest sa deposit.
yeney_mugc

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #264 on: August 28, 2020, 09:49:00 PM
Excited nako magfocus sa trading
Tas bibili ako malaking monitor. Feeling trader.

mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #265 on: August 31, 2020, 06:41:27 PM
mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #266 on: September 01, 2020, 02:57:10 PM
Money-Go-Round by Victor C. Agustin
Singapore now controls
Makati Med, 14 hospitals

after Metro Pacific divests
The Metro Pacific Group has confirmed that Makati Medical Center and 14 other associated hospitals around the country are now controlled by a Singapore government consortium, following the release last month of the group's first-half financial results.
Metro Pacific's Hong Kong-based parent, First Pacific Co., disclosed the "loss of control" in the aftermath of the P30.1-billion transaction late last year, which resulted in Metro Pacific's reducing its stake from 60.1% stake to only 20% of Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc.
In addition to the Makati Med, the Metro Pacific Group also held majority ownership in Asian Hospital, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, De Los Santos Medical Center, and Manila Doctors Hospital, as well as five primary care clinics, three cancer centers, and two healthcare colleges.
First Pacific was silent as to the actual shareholdings structure of the Singapore group to which it had ceded control of its Philippine hospital empire.
But earlier news reports identified the foreign buyers as the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, and possibly Temasek (another Singapore government holding company), with the American investment giant KKR initiating the deal in a complicated bonds-share swap transaction.
Once the bonds are converted and GICs existing 14% stake is accounted for, the consortium will own the equivalent of 80% of the companys shares, Metro Pacifics chief financial officer David Nicol told a press briefing in October.
But Metro Pacific will retain control of the business by virtue of voting rights attached to the preferred shares it owns, Reuters quoted Nicol as saying.

yeney_mugc

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #267 on: September 02, 2020, 06:36:45 PM
Napalive trade ako ng di oras ngayon. Aksidente ko naclick yung Buy.  :(

yeney_mugc

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #268 on: September 04, 2020, 08:25:35 AM
Dahil nalulugi trade ko as days pass, I checked sa tarot deck ko what's gonna happen sa trading career ko ..

marzi

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #269 on: September 04, 2020, 10:50:54 AM
tip: wag kayo pauto sa DITO. di yan yung mismo telco company. shell lang yan nila Dennis dahil dyan nila kinukuha pang pondo sa DITO at ibang ventures nila.
mozart123

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #270 on: September 06, 2020, 04:41:32 PM
beansent

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #271 on: September 06, 2020, 11:48:10 PM
@marzi at take note puro utang si dennis uy kaya caveat
marzi

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 08:33:12 AM
Quote from: beansent on September 06, 2020, 11:48:10 PM
@marzi at take note puro utang si dennis uy kaya caveat

kaya nga. maglalabas yata ng hiwalay talagang stocks for DITO Telecommunity nakalimutan ko kung ano code.
yeney_mugc

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Reply #273 on: Today at 05:22:53 PM
2 weeks nako negative

