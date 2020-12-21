CA affirms delisting of Calata Corporation, ban on officers from listed companiesThe Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the Philippine Stock Exchanges (PSE) delisting of controversial agribusiness firm Calata Corporation (CAL) and the perpetual disqualification of leader Joseph Calata and other officers from joining other publicly listed companies.In a 3-page resolution on CA-G.R. SP No. 158561, the CA Former 15th Division sustained its December 21, 2020 decision that earlier upheld the Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) October 25, 2018 decision, which in turn affirmed the PSEs November 3, 2017 decision against CAL and its officers.The CA denied the motions for reconsideration (MRs) filed separately by CAL and Jeanette Lim Tan and William Chua, beneficial owners of 3.11 million shares worth P7.85 million.