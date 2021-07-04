 hulika
Stock Market and investments atbp.

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
CA affirms delisting of Calata Corporation, ban on officers from listed companies

The Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the Philippine Stock Exchanges (PSE) delisting of controversial agribusiness firm Calata Corporation (CAL) and the perpetual disqualification of leader Joseph Calata and other officers from joining other publicly listed companies.

In a 3-page resolution on CA-G.R. SP No. 158561, the CA Former 15th Division sustained its December 21, 2020 decision that earlier upheld the Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) October 25, 2018 decision, which in turn affirmed the PSEs November 3, 2017 decision against CAL and its officers.

The CA denied the motions for reconsideration (MRs) filed separately by CAL and Jeanette Lim Tan and William Chua, beneficial owners of 3.11 million shares worth P7.85 million.


https://abogado.com.ph/ca-affirms-delisting-of-calata-corporation-ban-on-officers-from-listed-companies/
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Lender's license revoked due to unfair debt collection practices

https://cnnphilippines.com/news/2021/7/4/SEC-KingABC-license-revoked-debt-collection.html
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
may mga traders pala dito. since when kayo natuto? sana natutunan ko rin to ng mas maaga
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
Quote from: hardcore misery on Yesterday at 07:00:34 AM
may mga traders pala dito. since when kayo natuto? sana natutunan ko rin to ng mas maaga

sandali lang ako pumasok sa trading. it took about a week for me to learn the basics. i opened an account, started putting money in random stocks tapos tsaka ko inaral unti unti yung mga graph readings.

that was a bad way to start in stock investing lol.

shortly after kasi, i started seeing losses. ginawa ko nilagyan ko ng margin lahat ng stocks ko at binenta ko agad when they hit the lowest point i considered "loss".

i lost about 4k. pero okay lang. i learned a lot and enjoyed every bit of it. i was actually gunning for long term trades pero naging habit ko magbasa ng stocks at stock news every morning before the trading starts so in a way, nag shift ako automatically to weekly trader hahaha
