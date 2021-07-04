may mga traders pala dito. since when kayo natuto? sana natutunan ko rin to ng mas maaga



sandali lang ako pumasok sa trading. it took about a week for me to learn the basics. i opened an account, started putting money in random stocks tapos tsaka ko inaral unti unti yung mga graph readings.that was a bad way to start in stock investing lol.shortly after kasi, i started seeing losses. ginawa ko nilagyan ko ng margin lahat ng stocks ko at binenta ko agad when they hit the lowest point i considered "loss".i lost about 4k. pero okay lang. i learned a lot and enjoyed every bit of it. i was actually gunning for long term trades pero naging habit ko magbasa ng stocks at stock news every morning before the trading starts so in a way, nag shift ako automatically to weekly trader hahaha