ONE BPI starts on NewYear’s Day: BPI officially gobbles up BPI FamilyThe merger of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and its sister firm BPI Family Savings will be in full force by the start of 2022.The Ayala-owned lender announced that it will officially take over the operations, outstanding accounts, and staff of BPI Family by January 1.“The merger, will enable the Bank to seize and optimize opportunities to enhance the overall banking experience of its customers. As one BPI, customers will have access to the full suite of the BPI group’s products and services, via its digital and physical channels,” BPI President and CEO TG Limcaoco said in a statement.“One BPI is about banking for the future, to enable us to lead the economic turnaround, towards a better and sustainable Philippines,”Some post-merger activities will spill over for the rest of 2022, with the full integration seen completed within the year.