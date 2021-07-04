 hulika
Author Topic: Stock Market and investments atbp.  (Read 118019 times)

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #300 on: July 04, 2021, 01:26:47 PM »
CA affirms delisting of Calata Corporation, ban on officers from listed companies

The Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the Philippine Stock Exchanges (PSE) delisting of controversial agribusiness firm Calata Corporation (CAL) and the perpetual disqualification of leader Joseph Calata and other officers from joining other publicly listed companies.

In a 3-page resolution on CA-G.R. SP No. 158561, the CA Former 15th Division sustained its December 21, 2020 decision that earlier upheld the Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) October 25, 2018 decision, which in turn affirmed the PSEs November 3, 2017 decision against CAL and its officers.

The CA denied the motions for reconsideration (MRs) filed separately by CAL and Jeanette Lim Tan and William Chua, beneficial owners of 3.11 million shares worth P7.85 million.


https://abogado.com.ph/ca-affirms-delisting-of-calata-corporation-ban-on-officers-from-listed-companies/
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #301 on: July 04, 2021, 05:47:02 PM »
Lender's license revoked due to unfair debt collection practices

https://cnnphilippines.com/news/2021/7/4/SEC-KingABC-license-revoked-debt-collection.html
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #302 on: August 06, 2021, 07:00:34 AM »
may mga traders pala dito. since when kayo natuto? sana natutunan ko rin to ng mas maaga
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #303 on: August 06, 2021, 01:27:51 PM »
Quote from: hardcore misery on August 06, 2021, 07:00:34 AM
may mga traders pala dito. since when kayo natuto? sana natutunan ko rin to ng mas maaga

sandali lang ako pumasok sa trading. it took about a week for me to learn the basics. i opened an account, started putting money in random stocks tapos tsaka ko inaral unti unti yung mga graph readings.

that was a bad way to start in stock investing lol.

shortly after kasi, i started seeing losses. ginawa ko nilagyan ko ng margin lahat ng stocks ko at binenta ko agad when they hit the lowest point i considered "loss".

i lost about 4k. pero okay lang. i learned a lot and enjoyed every bit of it. i was actually gunning for long term trades pero naging habit ko magbasa ng stocks at stock news every morning before the trading starts so in a way, nag shift ako automatically to weekly trader hahaha
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #304 on: August 09, 2021, 11:05:30 AM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #305 on: August 11, 2021, 12:35:12 AM »
Quote from: marzi on August 06, 2021, 01:27:51 PM
sandali lang ako pumasok sa trading. it took about a week for me to learn the basics. i opened an account, started putting money in random stocks tapos tsaka ko inaral unti unti yung mga graph readings.

that was a bad way to start in stock investing lol.

shortly after kasi, i started seeing losses. ginawa ko nilagyan ko ng margin lahat ng stocks ko at binenta ko agad when they hit the lowest point i considered "loss".

i lost about 4k. pero okay lang. i learned a lot and enjoyed every bit of it. i was actually gunning for long term trades pero naging habit ko magbasa ng stocks at stock news every morning before the trading starts so in a way, nag shift ako automatically to weekly trader hahaha

nice! ganyan din ang starting ko last 2017, basura stocks kaaagad binili ko, mura sa paningin eh, bili agad tapos along the way lang nagaaral (youtube at fb hype lang) syempre nagdaan sa loss at nagdaan din sa mga bagger play.

hangang ngayon, student of the market pa rin, di mo ma mamaster ang market, pero ang risk management ang mas macocontrol mo along the way,,

andyan din yung crypto, this year lang ako sumubok, mabilis ang galaw masyado 😅

... then eto, Axie Infinity naman, antay lang ng ROI para goods na
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #306 on: September 02, 2021, 03:26:22 AM »
CA upholds SECs cease and desist order vs Planpromatrix Online


https://bilyonaryo.com/2021/08/29/ca-upholds-secs-cease-and-desist-order-vs-planpromatrix-online/

Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #307 on: September 15, 2021, 09:23:42 PM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #308 on: November 10, 2021, 10:26:25 PM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #309 on: December 08, 2021, 02:01:21 PM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #310 on: December 08, 2021, 02:12:03 PM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #311 on: December 10, 2021, 06:12:28 PM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #312 on: December 23, 2021, 10:17:00 PM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #313 on: December 26, 2021, 04:22:14 PM »
ONE BPI starts on NewYears Day: BPI officially gobbles up BPI Family


The merger of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and its sister firm BPI Family Savings will be in full force by the start of 2022.

The Ayala-owned lender announced that it will officially take over the operations, outstanding accounts, and staff of BPI Family by January 1.

The merger, will enable the Bank to seize and optimize opportunities to enhance the overall banking experience of its customers. As one BPI, customers will have access to the full suite of the BPI groups products and services, via its digital and physical channels, BPI President and CEO TG Limcaoco said in a statement.

One BPI is about banking for the future, to enable us to lead the economic turnaround, towards a better and sustainable Philippines,

Some post-merger activities will spill over for the rest of 2022, with the full integration seen completed within the year.


https://www.bilyonaryo.com/2021/12/24/one-bpi-starts-on-newyears-day-bpi-officially-gobbles-up-bpi-family/
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #314 on: December 27, 2021, 08:19:53 PM »
Lester Yu joins IPO bandwagon with Fruitas subsidiarys P309M maiden share sale


https://www.bilyonaryo.com/2021/12/27/lester-yu-joins-ipo-bandwagon-with-fruitas-subsidiarys-p309m-maiden-share-sale/
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #315 on: January 02, 2022, 06:04:34 PM »
Money-Go-Round by Victor C. Agustin
Hotel magnate loses Boracay

land battle vs peasant settler

He may have escaped the wrath of Odette, but hotel magnate Henry Chusuey last month suffered damage much worse than
what could have been inflicted by the super typhoon.

The owner of the nine-Henann Regency chain instead lost his claim to a 2.3-hectare beachfront property adjoining his flagship hotel in Boracay.

In a decision released before Christmas, the Supreme Court nullified as fraudulent the 1996 and 2003 sale of the two adjoining lots to the Henann Regency Resort & Spa.

According to court records, the Henann Group acquired the disputed property through their agent, the late pioneering hotelier in the island, Steven Tajanlangit.

The disputed 2.3-hectare land is part of a nine-hectare inheritance of an extended Boracay family, whose greater half had
already been acquired by Chusuey to build his first hotel in the island paradise, the Henann Regency Resort.

According to court records, the sale of the 2.3-hectare unravelled after the other siblings later admitted having received no
promised sale proceeds after executing a waiver on the sale of the disputed property, which they later admitted in court
belonged to their brother, Antonio Pelayo.

On the other hand, the sister who had been dealing with Tajanlangit "asserted that what she sold to (the Henann Group) was her
own land, albeit undervalued in the Deed [of Sale]," noted the ponente, Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.

The sister, Gloria Pelayo, "claimed that this sale was subject of a (civil) suit which she filed against (the Henann Group) for the
latter's failure to fully pay the agreed purchase price of [P12,000,000.00] and which they subsequently settled amicably,"
Caguioa said.

For its part, the Henann Group maintained "that it is entitled to reimbursement for the purchase price it paid to Gloria in the
event the case would be adjudged in favor of Antonio."

The Henann Group was represented initially by Treñas & Rubias Law Offices (Treñas referring to now Iloilo City Mayor Jerry
Treñas) and later by the blue-chip Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc & Delos Angeles.

Now in his 70s and overjoyed that his bucolic farm inheritance is now worth hundreds of million, Antonio Pelayo was
represented by Dennis Manzanal, a graduate of Quiapo's finest law school, MLQU.

The case decided unanimously by the First Division, chaired by no less than Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #316 on: January 15, 2022, 11:23:29 PM »
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #317 on: January 19, 2022, 02:28:24 PM »
dividend stock ba ang wilcon?
Re: Stock Market and investments atbp.
« Reply #318 on: January 19, 2022, 04:02:42 PM »
naalala ko yung friend ko nag work sa wilcon andun pa rin sya. na kwento nya gusto ipapatay ng mga supplier yung me ari. kasi na diskubre nila yung items na binebenta sa wilcon pinapakopya nya sa china. tapos bebenta nya ng mas mura sa wilcon. galit yung mga supplier kaya pag lumalabas sya kargada me ari. pero sabi nung huli kinausap yung mga supplier napakalma di na daw tinuloy plano.
