Bittersweet! PSE permanently shuts trading floorAfter 64 years, the Philippine Stock Exchange shuttered its iconic trading floor on Friday, signaling its shift to all electronic trading starting June 27.The bourses migration to flourless trading was in response to technological advances that made trading more convenient and efficient for the investing public and stockbrokers. Automation will result in faster trades, better prices and cost savings.During the closing ceremony, PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said this was a sentimental moment for everyone who found comfort and security in being at a trading floor. 