7 guilty, get 20 years in P3-B One Dream investment scamMANILA, Philippines  A regional trial court in Batangas has sentenced the perpetrators behind the P3-billion One Dream investment scam to a prison term of up to 20 years and a fine of P2.8 million, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.The corporate regulator said the July 14 decision was issued by the Batangas City Regional Trial Court Branch 2 against officials of One Dream Global Marketing Inc., which was legally posing as a detergents retailer while duping thousands of victims by selling illegal securities.Convicted were One Dream officers Arnel Gacer, Jobelle de