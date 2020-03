We are forming an Indie / rock group and need a bassist preferably 35y.o and above. All of us have day jobs and jam only on weekends (weekend warriors). We plan to create originals and covers from bands like The Smiths, The Cult, The Church, Jesus and Mary chain etc. (80's new wave, punk) etc. We also plan to gig in the future but for now, just enjoy the music:) PM or text me if interested.



(Zero nine two five) 5205175



Thanks