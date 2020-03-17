This is the story on how I discovered Leon Denim and all other things that crosses denim's path.I am a self-confessed levis 501STF fanboy. Ever since the early 1990s when I bought my first 501xx, I have been trying to emulate that elusive look and fit. White crewneck shirt, tight-fitting 501 jeans that reminded me of Bruce Springsteen or Martin Sheen in Badlands.Thanks to the interweb, I was able to find some pre-loved levis 501 that have the same vibe. I didn't know that I was diving into a rabbit hole that ran so deep, I am still stuck in it.By this time, I was able to buy a couple of raw 501 and shrunk them. Bought as many as I could and sold the ones that did not meet my expectations. Until I came upon this strange looking 501 with weird arcuates and leather patch. It was an LVC. My first dose, and man I was hooked.Started collecting all types that are in my size. LVC, LMC, LSC, STF, true vintage were all on my list.Shrink-to-fit buttonfly selvedge was the new keyword I was using to search online, having recently discovered the selvedge variant through LVC (referring to all types, pre-LVC, LVCJ, Valencia, etc.).@leondenimph keeps popping up in my search. Cool looking logo of a lions head. Kinda reminds of of Bob Marleys silhouette. I had to check them out.Arte Fino 2019 was the first time I personally met the cools guys of #leondenimph. Remember "all the things that crosses denim's path"? Well it seems that most of them I was already acquainted to through online boots, wristwatch and style forums. I met @jakeastig via @redwingphilippines, @urlaks through @pwc.org_official, and @iveraldas because I knocked on the wrong door looking for the drone service center a few years back.One weekend I visited their HQ and purchased the LD001STF along with their type2 jacket. Did my soak routine. Wore them damp and had them hemmed with no break.The attention to detail was on point. Vintage cues were present and tastefully done. The donut buttons and olive green pocket bags reminscent of a 1940s levis.To date, the LD001STF and pre-LVC 1947 501xx (made in Italy) are two of the best fitting denims in my collection.*condensedSent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk