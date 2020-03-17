 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: your Jeans!  (Read 14459 times)

Offline ozborne

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #75 on: March 17, 2020, 07:25:13 PM »
Levi's at Lee ang favorite denim ko meron ako501blue denim  trouser  20 years na at Lee straight cut blue denim 12 years puede pa pareho pamporma
Logged
"one is too many a thousand is not enough"

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #76 on: March 20, 2020, 11:58:05 PM »
Patches and arcuates...





















































Sent from my ALP-L29 using Tapatalk

Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #77 on: April 25, 2020, 12:49:10 AM »
Bobson Earth Culture Type1 Jacket

Levis Type1 Jacket

Levis Type2 Jacket

Levis Type2 Interstellar Jacket

Leon Denim Type2 Jacket

Levis Type3 (Trucker) Jacket (No hand warmers)

Levis Engineered Jeans Trucker Jacket



Sent from my ALP-L29 using Tapatalk

Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #78 on: April 25, 2020, 12:52:02 AM »
Levis Vintage Collection

501xx 00125-0005 1886



501xx 1922


201 1922



501xx 1937



501xxc 1937



201xx 1937



S501xx 1944



501xx 1947



501zxx 1954



501xx 1955



501 Capital E 1966



501 90 true vintage usa




Sent from my ALP-L29 using Tapatalk

Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
your Jeans!
« Reply #79 on: April 25, 2020, 01:04:07 AM »
Covid19 OOTDs (before lockdown and on-call during ecq)

















« Last Edit: May 06, 2020, 09:23:24 AM by jeba_03 »
Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #80 on: May 09, 2020, 12:57:31 AM »
Dreads, denim, divers'... instagram.com/denimguitarsbootswatchesatbp

Sent from my ALP-L29 using Tapatalk

Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
your Jeans!
« Reply #81 on: May 09, 2020, 06:22:48 PM »
Levis Skateboarding Collection


Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #82 on: May 09, 2020, 06:23:53 PM »
Shameless plug... instagram.com/denimguitarsbootswatchesatbp #leviss501xx1944 #levisvintageclothing #lvc #levissawtoothwesternshirt #levismightymade #levistype1jacket #kangol #gibson #lespaul #bobmarley #redwingboots #redwingironranger #omegaspeedmaster #omegamoonwatch #filsonbag #filsonbriefcase #defactoph #defactoindustry #cheechandchong #opinel #oldbearknives #leatherman #swissarmyknife #pabloshandcraftedgoods

Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #83 on: May 14, 2020, 11:21:13 AM »
instagram.com/denimguitarsbootswatchesatbp #flatlay #levis501xxc1937 #levisvintageclothing #lvc #levistype1jacket #levishawaiianshirt #redwingboots #redwingironranger #stancesocks #marathongsar #marathonwatch #erikasoriginals #opinel #pabloshandcraftedgoods #epiphone #lespaul #bobmarley

Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
your Jeans!
« Reply #84 on: November 20, 2020, 12:57:23 AM »
Please check out the Indigo Invitational 2020 International Fade Competition. My pair of Levis 501xx 1915 is included along with 17 other Pinoys from here and around the world. One year, one pair of pants.




















« Last Edit: November 20, 2020, 01:50:36 AM by jeba_03 »
Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #85 on: December 08, 2020, 09:02:06 PM »
china made pala texwood apple jeans. kala ko nung 80s american brand sya. sadly sa hk na lang ata available.
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #86 on: February 23, 2021, 11:55:20 PM »
Late upload. My humble homage to #tuffgong . Remembering #bobmarley on his earthborn day #tourdenimes #indigoinvitational #indigoinvitational2020 #levisvintageclothing #levis #gibsonguitars #epiphone #lespaul #marshallamplification #redwingheritage #redwingphilippines #selvedgephilippines








Sent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk

Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #87 on: February 23, 2021, 11:56:55 PM »
This is the story on how I discovered Leon Denim and all other things that crosses denim's path.

I am a self-confessed levis 501STF fanboy. Ever since the early 1990s when I bought my first 501xx, I have been trying to emulate that elusive look and fit. White crewneck shirt, tight-fitting 501 jeans that reminded me of Bruce Springsteen or Martin Sheen in Badlands.

Thanks to the interweb, I was able to find some pre-loved levis 501 that have the same vibe. I didn't know that I was diving into a rabbit hole that ran so deep, I am still stuck in it.

By this time, I was able to buy a couple of raw 501 and shrunk them. Bought as many as I could and sold the ones that did not meet my expectations. Until I came upon this strange looking 501 with weird arcuates and leather patch. It was an LVC. My first dose, and man I was hooked.

Started collecting all types that are in my size. LVC, LMC, LSC, STF, true vintage were all on my list.

Shrink-to-fit buttonfly selvedge was the new keyword I was using to search online, having recently discovered the selvedge variant through LVC (referring to all types, pre-LVC, LVCJ, Valencia, etc.).

@leondenimph keeps popping up in my search. Cool looking logo of a lions head. Kinda reminds of of Bob Marleys silhouette. I had to check them out.

Arte Fino 2019 was the first time I personally met the cools guys of #leondenimph. Remember "all the things that crosses denim's path"? Well it seems that most of them I was already acquainted to through online boots, wristwatch and style forums. I met @jakeastig via @redwingphilippines, @urlaks through @pwc.org_official, and @iveraldas because I knocked on the wrong door looking for the drone service center a few years back.

One weekend I visited their HQ and purchased the LD001STF along with their type2 jacket. Did my soak routine. Wore them damp and had them hemmed with no break.

The attention to detail was on point. Vintage cues were present and tastefully done. The donut buttons and olive green pocket bags reminscent of a 1940s levis.

To date, the LD001STF and pre-LVC 1947 501xx (made in Italy) are two of the best fitting denims in my collection.

*condensed





Sent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk
« Last Edit: February 24, 2021, 12:00:15 AM by jeba_03 »
Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #88 on: February 23, 2021, 11:59:17 PM »
Day 141: Let's start at the very beginning
A very good place to start
When you read you begin with - A - B - C
When you sing you begin with DO - RE - MI
DO - RE - MI, DO - RE - MI
The first three notes just happen to be DO - RE - MI
DO - RE - MI
DO - RE - MI - FA - SO - LA - TI...

#tourdenimes #levisvintageclothing #indigoinvitational #indigoinvitational2020 #selvedgephilippines #soundofmusic #adidasterrex





Sent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk
Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM

Online jeba_03

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: your Jeans!
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:46:55 AM »
Day 227: Happy Levis 501 day! #tourdenimes #indigoinvitational #indigoinvitational2020 #levisvintageclothing #selvedgephilippines #levisph #levis #liveinlevis
















Sent from my SM-A426B using Tapatalk
Logged
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. -BM
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 