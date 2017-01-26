They sampled some items to guitar pusher. in all honesty, I was disappointed. the workmanship was poor, finishing was subpar, the wood used was so-so, feel was mediocre.
you can feel that the holes for the sound hole and monitor hold were not sanded, it looked good from afar, but when you actually hold it, you get the notion that it's a cheap guitar.
2 cents.
most of the guitars are loaded with fishman preamp system. So it's good IMO.
by that logic, if davis guitars came with fishman preamps, they will be good too. any guitar manufacturer can slap on Fishmans on their guitar regardless of build quality.