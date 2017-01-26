We have SQOE guitars being carried by a shop here in Baguio and I have extensively tried all of the models they have (as posted in their FB page). In all honesty, I tried my hardest to like them however the sound is really lacking in character and thickness (somewhat dull) as compared to other guitars like enya and lower-end takamines (same price range).



Same here. I tried a few at a friend's shop. Personally, it was difficult to appreciate when I started playing them. Overall it's decent but I agree about the sound lacking character.Sqoe acoustic guitars (atleast those I've encountered) have good aesthetic design and craftsmanship. If looks is something you highly consider when choosing guitars, then these should probably be among your options. According to Sqoe's website, the guitar I tried had spruce top, mahogany back and sides, rosewood fretboard. I'm not an expert on wood but considering the specs, I believe the sound is meant to improve as wood ages. Not sure about their pricing but if price is under 6k, it's still a good buy.