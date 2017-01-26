 hulika
Author Topic: SQOE Guitars  (Read 10742 times)

Offline xaeroblade

SQOE Guitars
« on: January 26, 2017, 09:57:12 PM »
Just saw them through sponsored ads in Facebook and honestly I find it intriguing. The guitars are on the cheaper side but there are good reviews as well. Your take guys?
Offline nicoyow

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #1 on: January 26, 2017, 10:48:51 PM »
^Me too!

Karl666 recently asked me about this guitar and me as always is also clueless. Maybe this beauties came from china. I'm not sure.

I did a research and someone from Cebu is selling this guitars.

here's the one they have.



I still don't have any idea about the specs, but judging it's color, I bet this one is not a spruce.  :lol:
Quote from: Boxedking on March 13, 2018, 10:37:56 PM
Sa pinipig, bukod sa pwede mo singhutin, pwede mo rin tikman.

Offline rhomzki

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #2 on: January 28, 2017, 10:17:45 PM »
We have SQOE guitars being carried by a shop here in Baguio and I have extensively tried all of the models they have (as posted in their FB page). In all honesty, I tried my hardest to like them however the sound is really lacking in character and thickness (somewhat dull) as compared to other guitars like enya and lower-end takamines (same price range).  :-( :-(
Offline acousticky14

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #3 on: January 29, 2017, 03:03:03 AM »
Quote from: rhomzki on January 28, 2017, 10:17:45 PM
We have SQOE guitars being carried by a shop here in Baguio and I have extensively tried all of the models they have (as posted in their FB page). In all honesty, I tried my hardest to like them however the sound is really lacking in character and thickness (somewhat dull) as compared to other guitars like enya and lower-end takamines (same price range).  :-( :-(

Same here. I tried a few at a friend's shop. Personally, it was difficult to appreciate when I started playing them. Overall it's decent but I agree about the sound lacking character.

Sqoe acoustic guitars (atleast those I've encountered) have good aesthetic design and craftsmanship. If looks is something you highly consider when choosing guitars, then these should probably be among your options. According to Sqoe's website, the guitar I tried had spruce top, mahogany back and sides, rosewood fretboard. I'm not an expert on wood but considering the specs, I believe the sound is meant to improve as wood ages. Not sure about their pricing but if price is under 6k, it's still a good buy.
Offline xaeroblade

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #4 on: January 31, 2017, 08:00:20 PM »
The aesthetics for the guitars are really nice based on the pics from their FB page. Anyone tried their electrics?
Offline nicoyow

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #5 on: January 31, 2017, 08:52:06 PM »
Quote from: xaeroblade on January 31, 2017, 08:00:20 PM
The aesthetics for the guitars are really nice based on the pics from their FB page. Anyone tried their electrics?
most of the guitars are loaded with fishman preamp system. So it's good IMO.
Quote from: Boxedking on March 13, 2018, 10:37:56 PM
Sa pinipig, bukod sa pwede mo singhutin, pwede mo rin tikman.

Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #6 on: February 01, 2017, 09:58:18 AM »


They sampled some items to guitar pusher. in all honesty, I was disappointed. the workmanship was poor, finishing was subpar, the wood used was so-so, feel was mediocre.

you can feel that the holes for the sound hole and monitor hold were not sanded, it looked good from afar, but when you actually hold it, you get the notion that it's a cheap guitar. :(

2 cents.

Quote from: nicoyow on January 31, 2017, 08:52:06 PM
most of the guitars are loaded with fishman preamp system. So it's good IMO.

by that logic, if davis guitars came with fishman preamps, they will be good too. any guitar manufacturer can slap on Fishmans on their guitar regardless of build quality.
Quote from: red lights on May 25, 2016, 08:35:55 AM
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #7 on: February 01, 2017, 10:00:27 AM »
^i forgot to add maybe. Haha never tried one tho.


Quote from: Boxedking on March 13, 2018, 10:37:56 PM
Sa pinipig, bukod sa pwede mo singhutin, pwede mo rin tikman.

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #8 on: February 01, 2017, 10:02:56 AM »
Quote from: nicoyow on February 01, 2017, 10:00:27 AM
^i forgot to add maybe. Haha never tried one tho.


think D&D, pero hindi pa tapos lihain. </3
Quote from: red lights on May 25, 2016, 08:35:55 AM
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha

Offline r_chino18

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #9 on: February 01, 2017, 11:35:10 AM »
Quote from: nicoyow on January 31, 2017, 08:52:06 PM
most of the guitars are loaded with fishman preamp system. So it's good IMO.

I think xaeroblade was referring to Sqoe electric guitars. Not the electronics on the acoustic guitars.   :-)

Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on February 01, 2017, 09:58:18 AM
They sampled some items to guitar pusher. in all honesty, I was disappointed. the workmanship was poor, finishing was subpar, the wood used was so-so, feel was mediocre.
you can feel that the holes for the sound hole and monitor hold were not sanded, it looked good from afar, but when you actually hold it, you get the notion that it's a cheap guitar. :(
2 cents.
by that logic, if davis guitars came with fishman preamps, they will be good too. any guitar manufacturer can slap on Fishmans on their guitar regardless of build quality.

But... they ARE cheap guitars. So.... the quality comes with the price, or lack thereof.

I've tried a few and I do share the same sentiments. Poor hardware (tuners, nut, saddle), lacking on the fretwork quality.. These can be replaced or worked on later on, though...at an added expense.

At the end of the day, what can you expect from bnew a 5-7k acoustic guitar fitted with Fishman electronics?
Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #10 on: February 01, 2017, 12:18:02 PM »
Quote from: r_chino18 on February 01, 2017, 11:35:10 AM
I think xaeroblade was referring to Sqoe electric guitars. Not the electronics on the acoustic guitars.   :-)

But... they ARE cheap guitars. So.... the quality comes with the price, or lack thereof.

I've tried a few and I do share the same sentiments. Poor hardware (tuners, nut, saddle), lacking on the fretwork quality.. These can be replaced or worked on later on, though...at an added expense.

At the end of the day, what can you expect from bnew a 5-7k acoustic guitar fitted with Fishman electronics?

exactly the point. you get what you pay for indeed.
however, at the price point of SQOE, the D&D, Phoebus, or Cort counter parts are ahead in terms of workmanship and quality.
Quote from: red lights on May 25, 2016, 08:35:55 AM
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha

Offline CeL1916

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #11 on: February 01, 2017, 01:41:02 PM »
For that price range? I got myself a cort (the one with double bracing thing) for 8k and I have no regrets, loved that guitar.


Pagbibili dapat talaga hawakan at itry. Malay mo ok pala sayo :-D
Offline nicoyow

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #12 on: February 01, 2017, 07:51:06 PM »
haha. again sorry. I forgot to add maybe.

Anyway...
I just got the news that my cousin from Batangas availed the guitar (Sqoe) and he was really pissed. He said that the guitar he bought cannot be tuned. I don't know the exact problem. I just advised him to bring the guitar in my place so I can check whats the problem.  :lol:
Quote from: Boxedking on March 13, 2018, 10:37:56 PM
Sa pinipig, bukod sa pwede mo singhutin, pwede mo rin tikman.

Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #13 on: February 02, 2017, 10:00:38 AM »
Quote from: nicoyow on February 01, 2017, 07:51:06 PM
haha. again sorry. I forgot to add maybe.

Anyway...
I just got the news that my cousin from Batangas availed the guitar (Sqoe) and he was really pissed. He said that the guitar he bought cannot be tuned. I don't know the exact problem. I just advised him to bring the guitar in my place so I can check whats the problem.  :lol:

yeap. not a good sign. :( sayang. ganda pa naman ng looks nung gitara.
Quote from: red lights on May 25, 2016, 08:35:55 AM
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha

Offline xaeroblade

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #14 on: February 02, 2017, 06:10:42 PM »
Quote from: nicoyow on February 01, 2017, 07:51:06 PM
haha. again sorry. I forgot to add maybe.

Anyway...
I just got the news that my cousin from Batangas availed the guitar (Sqoe) and he was really pissed. He said that the guitar he bought cannot be tuned. I don't know the exact problem. I just advised him to bring the guitar in my place so I can check whats the problem.  :lol:
Damn anlala nun ah  :eek:
Offline waterbury

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #15 on: February 06, 2017, 06:56:32 PM »
I also got intrigued with their acoustic gutars. Lalo na yung junior size and with all the specs, I was expecting more. Buti nakita ko itong thread, i'll check Phoebus or D&D na lang.
Offline gandydancer123

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #16 on: February 06, 2017, 07:49:56 PM »
seems like another run of the mill OEM brand... Id go yamaha..tried and tested and price point and quality is good..its kinda like the Boss/Roland of acoustic guitars..
Offline karl666

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #17 on: February 06, 2017, 08:22:18 PM »
Thanks for this thread. Na-save ako! Hahah. I will just get a Cort Acoustic.  :wave:
Offline nicoyow

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #18 on: February 07, 2017, 01:46:35 AM »
Continuation of the sqoe guitar story.

The guitar has intonation problem. The more I pluck higher notes, the more noticeable the intonation problem is. 4th string. How to fix this? Saddle realignment?
Quote from: Boxedking on March 13, 2018, 10:37:56 PM
Sa pinipig, bukod sa pwede mo singhutin, pwede mo rin tikman.

Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #19 on: February 07, 2017, 09:13:23 AM »
Quote from: nicoyow on February 07, 2017, 01:46:35 AM
Continuation of the sqoe guitar story.

The guitar has intonation problem. The more I pluck higher notes, the more noticeable the intonation problem is. 4th string. How to fix this? Saddle realignment?

bring it to a luthier :D
Quote from: red lights on May 25, 2016, 08:35:55 AM
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha

Offline anjoesatriani

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #20 on: December 10, 2017, 12:02:49 PM »
Anyone here have owned or tried the Sqoe Sultan? The one with sharp cutaway and reverse headstock? It looks good to me, but does it plays and sounds good?  :)
Offline redballs17

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #21 on: December 13, 2017, 02:54:58 PM »
Seen their FB page, in my opinion good marketing bad product.
Offline Crisul

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:30:10 AM »
any more recent users of sqoe guitars? planning to buy ung super strat nila baka nag improve na quality hehe.
Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:27:05 PM »
Quote from: Crisul on Yesterday at 04:30:10 AM
any more recent users of sqoe guitars? planning to buy ung super strat nila baka nag improve na quality hehe.

ipon ka pa onti, get a tagima, or a nice used ibby.
Quote from: red lights on May 25, 2016, 08:35:55 AM
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha

Online x_crue

Re: SQOE Guitars
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:31:24 AM »
Scored a Red SQOE Dual Humbucker Strat type for about Php5.5k from a store in Raon St.

My impressions of it are:
- Paint finish is good, with a bit of red glitter effect, black pick guard. I was looking for a white one, but
  none was available.
- The guitar was not setup properly, had to adjust the intonation and truss rod.
- Neck is ok, its comfortable, the frets were a bit off though, a bit of a fret buzz between the 7th and 9th   
  fret on the High E string.
- The headstock branding is ok, for me it works, the way the SQOE brand is printed on the headstock.
- Tuners are usable enough, would go out of tune slightly during use.
- The pickups are ok, not too loud, it's usable.
- 3 position selector switch is a bit tight, the clicks are very audible thru the amp especially in high gain
   settings.
- Volume pots used are the small diameter type with standard short shaft with a green mylar(?) type
   capacitor for the tone controls.

Overall I would give it a 6/10.

I purchased the guitar as a sort of a project, a made in china guitar with made in china upgrades from a popular on-line vendor.

- Replaced the pickups with Railed Humbuckers, these are good replacements, definitely better than the
  SQOE stock humbuckers.
- Replaced the tremolo block with a brass one, the stock unit was just a hollow pot metal. I retained the   
  stock saddle plate. I also blocked the tremolo unit.
- Replaced the String Trees and String saddles with parts that have rollers. Slight improvement because
  those parts have a bit more mass (thicker materials).
- Replaced the pots and capacitors with 500k Ohm CTS pots and Orange Sprague(?) brand capacitors.
  Had to remove some wood on the body though to fit the pots of the tone controls.
- Will eventually replace the selector switch with a better one, but for now I just put some thermal paste 
  to minimize the clicking sound.
- Replaced the Strat style black knobs with Red metal type knobs.

I like the playability of the guitar, of course it can never compare to branded ones. The tone was improved because of the upgrades. For an average player like me its OK.

BTW, there is also a SQOE Les Paul guitar with chrome hardware, burst finish in one store only in Raon street, the price is between 8k to 9k.
