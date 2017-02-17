 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: What does the modern bluesman sing about?  (Read 1764 times)

Offline jm the mute

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
What does the modern bluesman sing about?
« on: February 17, 2017, 04:45:36 PM »
by definition, according to Wikipedia: "Blues is a genre and musical form originated by African Americans in the Deep South of the United States around the end of the 19th century. The genre developed from roots in African musical traditions, African-American work songs, spirituals, and European-American folk music. Blues incorporated spirituals, work songs, field hollers, shouts, chants, and rhymed simple narrative ballads.
The first appearance of the blues is often dated to after the ending of slavery and, later, the development of juke joints. It is associated with the newly acquired freedom of the former slaves."

most present day musician's who label themselves under "blues" play big dollar equipment. singing about their "everyday song-worthy troubles"...in 2016/2017. I can't imagine how "bluesy" your mood can get when you ride an SUV to your gig with a personal assistant/driver carrying your $2000 PRS to the stage. so anyway, yeah...modern blues...yortots?
Logged
"there is a fine line between art and mukhang T-A-N-G-A"

https://soundcloud.com/jm-the-mute

Offline neicon27

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: What does the modern bluesman sing about?
« Reply #1 on: March 09, 2017, 12:31:31 PM »
Pretty sure they have their share of hangups in life.  live and learn  :wink:
Logged
"Learn the rules before you break them.  That way you'd know if your breaking them right."

Online fizz450_03

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: What does the modern bluesman sing about?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:58:16 AM »
I think songs about heartbreak and pain is still there. In place of the cotton field themes, I have yet to find a modern equivalent.

I get the image about the blues musician in his SUV though haha
Logged
Bedroom Rock Guitar

check out my blog @ http://lifeinadreamlessworld.wordpress.com
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 