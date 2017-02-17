by definition, according to Wikipedia: "Blues is a genre and musical form originated by African Americans in the Deep South of the United States around the end of the 19th century. The genre developed from roots in African musical traditions, African-American work songs, spirituals, and European-American folk music. Blues incorporated spirituals, work songs, field hollers, shouts, chants, and rhymed simple narrative ballads.

The first appearance of the blues is often dated to after the ending of slavery and, later, the development of juke joints. It is associated with the newly acquired freedom of the former slaves."



most present day musician's who label themselves under "blues" play big dollar equipment. singing about their "everyday song-worthy troubles"...in 2016/2017. I can't imagine how "bluesy" your mood can get when you ride an SUV to your gig with a personal assistant/driver carrying your $2000 PRS to the stage. so anyway, yeah...modern blues...yortots?