Just wanted to know if there is a Market for Vintage Yamaha Synthesizers, Keyboards etc.My dad has long since retired from playing and have asked me to to sell the following:Yamaha DX7 IIFDYamaha QX3 SequencerYamaha RX5 Drum MachineYamaha TX81Z and others I can't remember.Everything comes with tour case, midi cables and ROM / Data Cartridges.They were all purchased in Japan some time during the mid 80s and 90s and were used on-stage ever since.As far as I know, everything still works.My questions is, may Market po ba sa mga nabanggit?If so, magkano po kaya ang presyuhan nya?Maraming salamat po sa mga sasagot.UPDATE:Now Posted: https://www.facebook.com/groups/545797375467469/?multi_permalinks=4972207846159711