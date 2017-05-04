 hulika
Author Topic: UPDATE 2022: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.  (Read 5553 times)

Online kevin6a12

UPDATE 2022: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« on: May 04, 2017, 08:49:02 AM »
Just wanted to know if there is a Market for Vintage Yamaha Synthesizers, Keyboards etc.
My dad has long since retired from playing and have asked me to to sell the following:
Yamaha DX7 IIFD
Yamaha QX3 Sequencer
Yamaha RX5 Drum Machine
Yamaha TX81Z and others I can't remember.

Everything comes with tour case, midi cables and ROM / Data Cartridges.
They were all purchased in Japan some time during the mid 80s and 90s and were used on-stage ever since.

As far as I know, everything still works.

My questions is, may Market po ba sa mga nabanggit?
If so, magkano po kaya ang presyuhan nya?

Maraming salamat po sa mga sasagot.

UPDATE:
Will be posting some of the items on Philmusic FB Group.
Link to be provided as soon as approved.

Now Posted: https://www.facebook.com/groups/545797375467469/?multi_permalinks=4972207846159711
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:10:52 PM by kevin6a12 »
Offline Drummeroo

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #1 on: May 04, 2017, 08:52:31 AM »
Gusto ba o pabor ba si father mo na ibenta yung gears? Kasi kung ako sayo ill keep them all. Napakaganda ng value nyan literally (I love DX7 remembering TOTO) sayang naman kung ibebenta pa. Opinyon lang ha.
Online kevin6a12

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #2 on: May 04, 2017, 09:13:46 AM »
Kaka 70 lang ni erpats nung April 22 and mejo mahina na rin.
Si erpats mismo nagsabi na kung mapagkakakitaan mas magandang ibenta na lang.
Pandagdag din sa gamot nya since may maintenance na si erpats.

Walang marunong gumamit samin nun kaya nakatambak na lang sya sa bahay.
May keyboard stand na Z-Type na foldable din si erpats na solid na bakal at mabigat di ko matandaan brand.
Actually yan lang mga natatandaan ko pero marami pa sa bahay na mga ginagamit nya sa stage nung tumutugtog pa sya.
Peavey amps atbp.
Offline Drummeroo

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #3 on: May 04, 2017, 09:31:38 AM »
Quote from: kevin6a12 on May 04, 2017, 09:13:46 AM
Kaka 70 lang ni erpats nung April 22 and mejo mahina na rin.
Si erpats mismo nagsabi na kung mapagkakakitaan mas magandang ibenta na lang.
Pandagdag din sa gamot nya since may maintenance na si erpats.

Walang marunong gumamit samin nun kaya nakatambak na lang sya sa bahay.
May keyboard stand na Z-Type na foldable din si erpats na solid na bakal at mabigat di ko matandaan brand.
Actually yan lang mga natatandaan ko pero marami pa sa bahay na mga ginagamit nya sa stage nung tumutugtog pa sya.
Peavey amps atbp.

So decision pala niya. Bro PM me if ever ibebenta mo si DX7 mo. And decent price na kaya mo ibigay kung sakali
Offline red lights

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #4 on: May 04, 2017, 09:33:52 AM »
ano pinakamura?


(lowball king)
Online kevin6a12

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #5 on: May 04, 2017, 09:35:13 AM »
Ung Gitara nasakin sir. Fender Telecaster Japan model.
Papamana ko sa anak ko pag laki nya.
Hehe
Online kevin6a12

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #6 on: May 04, 2017, 09:38:27 AM »
Quote from: Drummeroo on May 04, 2017, 09:31:38 AM
So decision pala niya. Bro PM me if ever ibebenta mo si DX7 mo. And decent price na kaya mo ibigay kung sakali

Wala talaga ako idea sa presyo nya except sa mga nakikita ko sa EBAY etc na di rin naman ako sure kung tama.

Pupunta ako sa sabado dun sir para i-document lahat at ayusin saka ko siguro ipo-post dito.
Offline red lights

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #7 on: May 04, 2017, 09:42:56 AM »
Quote from: kevin6a12 on May 04, 2017, 09:35:13 AM
Ung Gitara nasakin sir. Fender Telecaster Japan model.
Papamana ko sa anak ko pag laki nya.
Hehe


baka lang maisipan mo idispatsa hehe
Offline putchazta_46

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #8 on: May 04, 2017, 03:52:05 PM »
subscribed :)
Offline Drummeroo

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #9 on: May 04, 2017, 07:41:24 PM »
Balitaan mo lang kami brother if ever.
Online kevin6a12

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #10 on: May 05, 2017, 07:25:13 AM »
Post ako ng update this weekend and if possible, pics din.

Thanks
Offline Drummeroo

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #11 on: May 05, 2017, 07:39:58 AM »
Quote from: kevin6a12 on May 05, 2017, 07:25:13 AM
Post ako ng update this weekend and if possible, pics din.

Thanks
Aabangan namin sir!
Offline walanakamingyelo

Re: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #12 on: April 16, 2018, 09:09:53 PM »
May update na ba dito? parang wala na huhu
Online kevin6a12

Re: UPDATE 2022: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:04:59 PM »
Updated 2022 above.
Online kevin6a12

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: UPDATE 2022: Vintage Yamaha Sythesizers, Keyboards etc.
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM »
