Just wanted to know if there is a Market for Vintage Yamaha Synthesizers, Keyboards etc.
My dad has long since retired from playing and have asked me to to sell the following:
Yamaha DX7 IIFD
Yamaha QX3 Sequencer
Yamaha RX5 Drum Machine
Yamaha TX81Z and others I can't remember.
Everything comes with tour case, midi cables and ROM / Data Cartridges.
They were all purchased in Japan some time during the mid 80s and 90s and were used on-stage ever since.
As far as I know, everything still works.
My questions is, may Market po ba sa mga nabanggit?
If so, magkano po kaya ang presyuhan nya?
Maraming salamat po sa mga sasagot.
UPDATE:Will be posting some of the items on Philmusic FB Group.
Link to be provided as soon as approved.
Now Posted: https://www.facebook.com/groups/545797375467469/?multi_permalinks=4972207846159711