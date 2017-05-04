« Reply #2 on: May 04, 2017, 09:13:46 AM »

Kaka 70 lang ni erpats nung April 22 and mejo mahina na rin.

Si erpats mismo nagsabi na kung mapagkakakitaan mas magandang ibenta na lang.

Pandagdag din sa gamot nya since may maintenance na si erpats.



Walang marunong gumamit samin nun kaya nakatambak na lang sya sa bahay.

May keyboard stand na Z-Type na foldable din si erpats na solid na bakal at mabigat di ko matandaan brand.

Actually yan lang mga natatandaan ko pero marami pa sa bahay na mga ginagamit nya sa stage nung tumutugtog pa sya.

Peavey amps atbp.