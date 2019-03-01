^^^ ano pinagkaiba ng ryzen 1600 sa 2600? Mahal pala 1600, mas mura 2600



And ano mas sulit RAM performance - 16gb (8gbx 2) 2400 or 8gb 3200mhz??



teka.. Ryzen 5 2400g ba or Ryzen 5 2600?1st choice Ryzen 5 2600 6 cores 12 threads2nd Ryzen 5 1600 6 cores 12 threads3rd Ryzen 5 2400g 4 Cores 8 threadsRAM if you can stretch it up to 2x 8gb 3200mhz mas ok (take note na you need to check kung kaya i handle ng motherboard mo yung ganyang ram speed, some needs a bios update).if not. always go with 2pcs of ram. not unless you have plans of upgrading/adding ram go with 1 stick then add nalang ng isa pa later on.when it comes to gaming, ram speed always win for ddr48gb ram sapat na to sa most demanding games to date. either go for 2x 4gb or 1x 8gb (add ka nalang ng isa pa soon na mag ka budget)if you have to choose betwee the 3. go for Ryzen 5 2600kung Ryzen 5 1600 vs Ryzen 5 2400G naman. go for Ryzen 5 1600why not go for RX580?