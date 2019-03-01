 hulika
Author Topic: Project Build - PC Gaming

Reply #50 on: March 01, 2019, 08:25:31 AM
Quote from: skrumian on February 28, 2019, 04:15:13 PM
^^^ ano pinagkaiba ng ryzen 1600 sa 2600? Mahal pala 1600, mas mura 2600

And ano mas sulit RAM performance - 16gb (8gbx 2) 2400 or 8gb 3200mhz??

teka.. Ryzen 5 2400g ba or Ryzen 5 2600?


1st choice Ryzen 5 2600 6 cores 12 threads
2nd Ryzen 5 1600 6 cores 12 threads
3rd Ryzen 5 2400g 4 Cores 8 threads

RAM if you can stretch it up to 2x 8gb 3200mhz mas ok (take note na you need to check kung kaya i handle ng motherboard mo yung ganyang ram speed, some needs a bios update).
if not. always go with 2pcs of ram. not unless you have plans of upgrading/adding ram go with 1 stick then add nalang ng isa pa later on.

when it comes to gaming, ram speed always win for ddr4
8gb ram sapat na to sa most demanding games to date. either go for 2x 4gb or 1x 8gb (add ka nalang ng isa pa soon na mag ka budget)

if you have to choose betwee the 3. go for Ryzen 5 2600
kung Ryzen 5 1600 vs Ryzen 5 2400G naman. go for Ryzen 5 1600

why not go for RX580?
Reply #51 on: March 01, 2019, 12:13:30 PM
I went with ryzen 2600. Wala lang 550w psu ang store kaya hintay muna ako. Baka monday dumating stocks. Pero nagdown na ako. Sa EasyPC ako bumili.

 Di ko binili 8gb 3200 mahal eh (5.5k petot). Hanap muna ako ng mura since wala pa rin naman ang tower. Saan ako makakabili ng mura? Haha. 1x8gb muna plan ko naman magupgrade pagnagkapera at kung di talaga kayanin video rendering

Wala yata rx580 ang store at sobrang stretch na rin ang budget. 4gb rx570 lang kaya ng bulsa
Reply #52 on: March 01, 2019, 12:36:31 PM
basta wag kang bibili ng RGB sht and stuff.
mas mahal yon kaysa sa regular parts pero wla naman silbe bukod sa ilaw.
best choice na ang 2600 sa list ng options mo

ram for video editing e mas better dapat more ram rather than faster ram.
go with 16gb 2400mhz. beyond 24gb is overkill. 8gb is limited.
Reply #53 on: March 07, 2019, 11:29:12 PM
Got my new build pero damn, napupunta naman sa desktop screen pero after a few minutes random freezing at BSOD. pakshet
Reply #54 on: March 08, 2019, 07:15:15 AM
Got my new build pero damn, napupunta naman sa desktop screen pero after a few minutes random freezing at BSOD. pakshet

run in safe mode.. pag hindi nag freeze or bsod there's an issue with installed apps.
if still an issue. check the event logs. pag wala dn. check the cpu temp. pag oks. reseat the ram and cpu. if nothing works.
update your windows os.
after update at hindi pa dn okay. pa check mo yung ram.
btw ano na bili mo ram.

also check your ssd/hdd firmware updates.
and verify kung compatible yung ram sa system mo just to be sure
Reply #55 on: March 08, 2019, 06:36:46 PM
Maski sa safemode nagfreeze. Nareseat ko na ram at gpu
hindi pa cpu, hindi ako marunong..Hayysts.. Bagal pa ng net ko. Update ko muna win10 at bios bukas.

Ganito yun bsod

Reply #56 on: March 12, 2019, 10:13:26 AM
paps ano speed ng ram mo..
also if you adjusted anything reg. sa overclock. might be kulang yung voltage na nka set.
reset mo sa default yung overclocking app na installed sa unit mo.
kung may mahiraman ka ng ram.. try mo dn
Reply #57 on: March 12, 2019, 05:43:57 PM
Ok na paps. Windows 10 updates lang ang solusyon
Reply #58 on: June 01, 2019, 01:29:27 AM
Reply #59 on: June 06, 2019, 08:41:09 AM
d ko inabutan yung workstation na target ko.
paksyet sold na nung sinabi kong kukunin ko. not surprising sobrang jackpot naman kasi tlga.

for 25k ganto specs.

intel xeon e3 1650 v4 (this will fck any latest intel i7/i9 as pro. workstation and around -5% to -10% gaming performance against i9)
tho mas pricey if you buy bare unit
16gb DDR4 ram
256gb ssd
and the best part
Nvidia Quadro M4000 (this unit alone can be sold for 30k)

not to mention yung price ng processor. GPU palang sulit na sa 25k para sa price ng buong unit
hay  :cry: :cry: :cry:
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:19:11 AM
Bump ng konti :D
Currently building my first pc. Medyo limited ung sources so nag end up ako sa rakk Hawani Mid tower case. Awkward ba tingnan ang mAtx mobo sa atx case kagaya ni hawani?

Reply #61 on: Today at 08:24:21 AM
Bump ng konti :D
Currently building my first pc. Medyo limited ung sources so nag end up ako sa rakk Hawani Mid tower case. Awkward ba tingnan ang mAtx mobo sa atx case kagaya ni hawani?

Sent from my Redmi Note 8 Pro using Tapatalk

well as long as kasya sa case. I used to have a thermaltake full tower case with mATX mobo. basta d offset like 4U tower.
mas ma aliwalas nga tignan ang ganyan. hindi sikip ang loob
Reply #62 on: Today at 02:59:16 PM
anong board ang balak mo isalpak?
