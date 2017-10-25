For sale: 40K pesos
Trade value: 50K pesos
Epiphone Alleykat archtop semi-hollow electric guitar in like new condition.
Made in Korea Dec 1999, early production. Alleykat production run was 2000-2008
Rare flametop tobacco sunburst finish, common finish is cherry burst and transblack.
Epiphone guitar hardcase with key included.
Mods:
Headstock logo, inlay and truss rod cover changed to Gibson.
Control knobs replaced with matching Amber speed knobs, black toggle switch tip and ring changed to cream.
Original replaced parts included.
Note: This was shipped from New York, USA to Al-Khobar, KSA for US$ 160 hence the higher price. Respect na lang if you don't agree with my price.
Cheers!