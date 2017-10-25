 hulika
Author Topic: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S  (Read 7314 times)

FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« on: October 25, 2017, 10:40:49 PM »
For sale: 40K pesos
Trade value: 50K pesos

Epiphone Alleykat archtop semi-hollow electric guitar in like new condition.

Made in Korea Dec 1999, early production. Alleykat production run was 2000-2008

Rare flametop tobacco sunburst finish, common finish is cherry burst and transblack.

Epiphone guitar hardcase with key included.

Mods:
Headstock logo, inlay and truss rod cover changed to Gibson.
Control knobs replaced with matching Amber speed knobs, black toggle switch tip and ring changed to cream.
Original replaced parts included.

Note: This was shipped from New York, USA to Al-Khobar, KSA for US$ 160 hence the higher price. Respect na lang if you don't agree with my price.

Cheers!

Re: 2007 Fender VG Stratocaster Made in USA
« Reply #1 on: November 19, 2017, 03:21:47 AM »
Meetup in Angeles Pampanga on weekdays. Pasig on weekends for sure buyer.

Re: 2007 Fender VG Stratocaster Made in USA
« Reply #2 on: March 05, 2018, 10:46:42 AM »
For Sale: 85K pesos
Trade value: 100K pesos

A.C Zemaitis A24MF in very good condition -- rarely used, includes original hardcase and tools.

For sale 85K pesos, original price is 125K pesos in Yupangco SM Megamall.


Specs:

Zemaitis A24MF BK Antanus Metal Front

Black Body and Neck

African Mahogany Body

African Mahogany Neck - Satin

Set-Neck Construction

43mm Nut Width

305mm Fretboard Radius

Rosewood Fretboard

Bone Nut

25" Scale

24 Frets

Dragon Classic Pickups

Metal Engraved Pickup Rings

Metal Engraved Body Top

Controls: 2 Vol, 2 Tone, 3-Way Toggle Switch

Zemaitis Hardshell Case Included

Instrument Weight: 7.9 lbs.

Made In Japan


Actual pics:
Re: 2007 Fender VG Stratocaster Made in USA
« Reply #3 on: April 03, 2018, 11:23:50 PM »
For sale: 30K pesos
Trade value: 35K pesos

Carvin bolt on strat electric guitar with upgraded Fender Texas Specials/SRV pickups. It is from a USA made kit so there is no headstock decal and it has a custom paint job.

Specifications:
Construction: bolt-on neck
Scale length: 25.5"
Body: alder
Neck: hardrock maple with inline headstock
Fingerboard ebony: 14" radius
Tuners: Premium Carvin locking
Fret wires: 22 Aluminum

Mini switch function:
- ON at 4th position of 5 way switch is neck+middle+bridge pickups
- ON at 5th position of 5 way switch is neck+bridge pickups switch

www.kieselguitars.com/catalog/kits/gK1
Re: FS/FT: Epiphone Alleykat, Zemaitis A24MF and Carvin GK1 Hardtail Strat
« Reply #4 on: May 16, 2018, 05:52:39 PM »
Items are now in Angeles City Pampanga. :)
Re: FS/FT: Epiphone Alleykat, Zemaitis A24MF and Carvin GK1 Hardtail Strat
« Reply #5 on: June 04, 2018, 11:44:14 PM »
More pics upon PM request.

Re: FS/FT: Epiphone Alleykat, Zemaitis A24MF and Carvin GK1 Hardtail Strat
« Reply #6 on: July 19, 2018, 03:16:23 PM »
Up
Re: FS/FT: Epiphone Alleykat, Zemaitis A24MF and Carvin GK1 Hardtail Strat
« Reply #7 on: July 25, 2018, 09:27:31 AM »
Selling above items to fund my daughter's first car. Also for trade to Honda Jazz, Suzuki Swift or Nissan Verita -- I'll add cash if needed.

Re: FS/FT: Epiphone Alleykat, Zemaitis A24MF and Carvin GK1 Hardtail Strat
« Reply #8 on: August 19, 2018, 05:49:11 PM »
2007 Fender VG Stratocaster with factory installed Roland sensor and fitted hardcase. In excellent condition!

MODE knob: 5 types
N: Normal (non-modeling mode)
S: Modeled Stratocaster
T: Modeled Telecaster
H: Modeled Humbucking Pickups
A: Modeled Acoustic guitar (5 types via 5-way switch: acoustic1, acoustic2, nylon, sitar & jazz box)

TUNING knob: 6 types
N: Normal tuning
D: Drop D
G: Open G
d: D Modal
B: Baritone
12: 12-string guitar

TONE Control knob, VOLUME knob, 5-Way switch

Pete Thorn YouTube demo:

Price: 65K pesos with Fender hardcase




Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #9 on: October 10, 2018, 02:53:18 PM »
Meetup in UST Sampaloc Manila on Sunday, 14th October.
Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #10 on: December 01, 2018, 12:18:51 PM »


Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #11 on: June 07, 2019, 12:53:41 PM »
09178528200 for faster reply

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #12 on: July 09, 2019, 04:24:56 PM »
Up

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #13 on: August 11, 2019, 09:30:33 PM »
For trade to Euro wagon or sedan, I'll add cash depending on the offer.

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #14 on: August 24, 2019, 06:35:27 AM »
Up

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #15 on: October 02, 2019, 12:18:06 PM »
Also looking for Subaru Legacy or Outback wagon.

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #16 on: December 20, 2019, 06:09:24 AM »
I'd take nice set of wheels for my Audi A6.

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #17 on: December 31, 2019, 10:00:25 AM »
Pm if interested.

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #18 on: January 22, 2020, 11:11:15 AM »
Also looking to trade to rear wheel drive engine with harness and manual transmission.

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #19 on: March 09, 2020, 08:26:16 PM »
Quote from: d20rtu on December 20, 2019, 06:09:24 AM
I'd take nice set of wheels for my Audi A6.

Got them already.

Re: FS/FT: Epiphone Alleykat, Zemaitis A24MF and Carvin GK1 Hardtail Strat
« Reply #20 on: April 02, 2020, 07:45:29 AM »
Quote from: d20rtu on August 19, 2018, 05:49:11 PM
2007 Fender VG Stratocaster with factory installed Roland sensor and fitted hardcase. In excellent condition!

MODE knob: 5 types
N: Normal (non-modeling mode)
S: Modeled Stratocaster
T: Modeled Telecaster
H: Modeled Humbucking Pickups
A: Modeled Acoustic guitar (5 types via 5-way switch: acoustic1, acoustic2, nylon, sitar & jazz box)

TUNING knob: 6 types
N: Normal tuning
D: Drop D
G: Open G
d: D Modal
B: Baritone
12: 12-string guitar

TONE Control knob, VOLUME knob, 5-Way switch

Pete Thorn YouTube demo:

Price: 65K pesos with Fender hardcase




available pa boss. PM me. Thanks
Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #21 on: April 14, 2020, 07:57:12 AM »
Quote from: happy on April 02, 2020, 07:45:29 AM
available pa boss. PM me. Thanks
PM sent.

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #22 on: April 25, 2020, 11:11:35 PM »
Angeles City muna habang ECQ.

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #23 on: June 13, 2020, 10:05:33 PM »
Pwede na EDSA QC to Mandaluyong next week.

Re: FS/FT: Fender VG Strat MIA, Epiphone Alleykat MIK, Zemaitis A24MF MIJ, Carvin S
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:02:48 PM »
Up

