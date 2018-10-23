 hulika
Offline marzi

Re: Photography News
« Reply #50 on: October 23, 2018, 09:24:02 AM »
Quote from: mozart123 on October 20, 2018, 12:25:15 PM
Why Kodak Died and Fujifilm Thrived: A Tale of Two Film Companies

https://petapixel.com/2018/10/19/why-kodak-died-and-fujifilm-thrived-a-tale-of-two-film-companies/?fbclid=IwAR1YdndXFtaNoHLJTxDEHaVHZLnPtEN80vFzqPWRWW7YJ3vy7XFVTm0XoMY

sa tagal ko na nagbabasa sa PetaPixel, ngayon lang ako nagbasa ng buong article nila. yung word for word, deeply absorbed na article.

good job sa author nyan.
Offline mozart123

Re: Photography News
« Reply #51 on: October 24, 2018, 08:57:48 AM »
Offline mozart123

Re: Photography News
« Reply #52 on: October 25, 2018, 03:04:15 PM »


sa america lang to available.
Offline marzi

Re: Photography News
« Reply #53 on: October 26, 2018, 07:04:37 AM »
Quote from: mozart123 on October 24, 2018, 08:57:48 AM


sorry dito, but im not really a fan of the people who runs this event/who owns the venue.
Offline CeL1916

Re: Photography News
« Reply #54 on: October 27, 2018, 03:40:04 AM »
Quote from: marzi on October 26, 2018, 07:04:37 AM
sorry dito, but im not really a fan of the people who runs this event/who owns the venue.


Hahaha same.
Offline marzi

Re: Photography News
« Reply #55 on: October 28, 2018, 07:29:54 PM »
Quote from: CeL1916 on October 27, 2018, 03:40:04 AM

Hahaha same.

andun ka ba sa PMP group nila sa fb?

pag napansin mo, bawal mag plug yung iba pero sila kung anu ano pinopost. nakakasama ng loob.
Offline CeL1916

Re: Photography News
« Reply #56 on: October 30, 2018, 05:53:48 AM »
Quote from: marzi on October 28, 2018, 07:29:54 PM
andun ka ba sa PMP group nila sa fb?

pag napansin mo, bawal mag plug yung iba pero sila kung anu ano pinopost. nakakasama ng loob.

Finally decided to create an FB account for the purpose of buying things on FB groups. Mas madami kasi na dito kesa sa forums or buy and sell sites. Napadpad ako dito, and as usual binabasa ko rules bawat group na pasukin ko. Madami questionable terms meron yung group na yun, at nung tinanong ko mismo yung admin at madami sumang-ayon sakin. Binura nila yung post ko. Hahah di nila kaya ipaliwanag yung flaw sa rules nila.
Offline marzi

Re: Photography News
« Reply #57 on: October 30, 2018, 07:23:23 AM »
Quote from: CeL1916 on October 30, 2018, 05:53:48 AM
Finally decided to create an FB account for the purpose of buying things on FB groups. Mas madami kasi na dito kesa sa forums or buy and sell sites. Napadpad ako dito, and as usual binabasa ko rules bawat group na pasukin ko. Madami questionable terms meron yung group na yun, at nung tinanong ko mismo yung admin at madami sumang-ayon sakin. Binura nila yung post ko. Hahah di nila kaya ipaliwanag yung flaw sa rules nila.

kaya nga pre. buhat-bangko na yung mga photos na kuha nila ay malaya nilang pinopost dun at walang nagsasabing lumalabag sila sa mismong rules na sila gumawa. nung nag ingay sila last year, may nabasa ako dun sa rules nila, at kung hindi kayang sundin eh umalis na lang. pero a few months later, i saw them posting stuff that directly violates their rules. sadly, wala pang nagkakaron ng lakas ng loob na icall out sila. i await the day na may mag challenge sa kanila to justify their actions. i will be in full support dun sa taong yun.
Offline CeL1916

Re: Photography News
« Reply #58 on: October 30, 2018, 06:39:19 PM »
Quote from: marzi on October 30, 2018, 07:23:23 AM
kaya nga pre. buhat-bangko na yung mga photos na kuha nila ay malaya nilang pinopost dun at walang nagsasabing lumalabag sila sa mismong rules na sila gumawa. nung nag ingay sila last year, may nabasa ako dun sa rules nila, at kung hindi kayang sundin eh umalis na lang. pero a few months later, i saw them posting stuff that directly violates their rules. sadly, wala pang nagkakaron ng lakas ng loob na icall out sila. i await the day na may mag challenge sa kanila to justify their actions. i will be in full support dun sa taong yun.

Ako, ilang bese ko cinall-out yan. Dinedelete lang nila post ko, buti nga di pa ako kinikick ng mga yan. (Sayang din kasi, may mga ok na items for sale dun). May isang beses pa na"kuyog" ako sa comment section dyan, haha madami kasi blind-followers yung founder, sinabihan pako ng ilang members na "umalis" nalang hahaha, dibaleng mali basta makasipsip sila.
Offline marzi

Re: Photography News
« Reply #59 on: October 31, 2018, 09:21:22 AM »
ngayon very active sila dun na post ng post ng mga workshops nila. i havent seen other photogs post theirs.
Offline mozart123

Re: Photography News
« Reply #60 on: November 22, 2018, 02:06:14 PM »
Offline dolina

Re: Photography News
« Reply #61 on: February 10, 2019, 04:31:37 AM »
https://camerajabber.com/canon-ceo-camera-market-to-shrink-by-half-company-to-focus-on-corporate-customers/
Canon CEO: camera market to shrink by half, company to focus on corporate customers

Canon CEO: camera market to shrink by half, company to focus on corporate customers

The CEO of Canon has said he believes the digital camera market could shrink by half over the next two years, and Canon will focus on its corporate customers in order to adapt.

In a frank interview with Nikkei, Canon CEO Fujio Mitarai said that Canon will shift the focus of its imaging business from consumer retail to corporate sales in order to weather the change in the marketplace.

By corporate sales, Canon will focus on surveillance, industrial and medical imaging needs.

Mitarai says he believes Canon will still sell around 5-6 million prosumer and professional cameras once the digital camera market decline bottoms out.

In the wide-ranging interview he says that Canon (and Nikon) waited so long to enter the full-frame mirrorless market because mirrorless cameras arent adding to the market; rather, they are replacing DSLR sales.

As Canon Rumors points out, with a market still in decline, Mitarai is likely telling us that Canon is in no hurry to rush new EOS R models to the marketplace.
Offline mozart123

Re: Photography News
« Reply #62 on: June 28, 2020, 11:53:46 PM »
Offline mozart123

Re: Photography News
« Reply #63 on: November 14, 2020, 12:59:28 AM »
Offline mozart123

Re: Photography News
« Reply #64 on: December 04, 2020, 02:42:49 PM »


nahiya din gma.
Offline marzi

Re: Photography News
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 07:42:50 AM »
Quote from: mozart123 on December 04, 2020, 02:42:49 PM


nahiya din gma.

theres another juicy gossip circulating around the photog groups in FB wherein an insider shared info on GMA's plan to acquire only photos from amateurs who can produce on par quality shots as the pros para wala nang ganyang iyakan daw. pag kumuha lang sila ng photo sa isang pro tsaka lang sila magbabayad talaga.
