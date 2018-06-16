 hulika
FS: FENDER US SPECIAL JAZZMASTER W/ UPGRADES

FS: FENDER US SPECIAL JAZZMASTER W/ UPGRADES
June 16, 2018, 05:30:50 PM
Hi all

For sale: Fender American Special Jazzmaster w/ Fender G&G hardshell case
25.5" scale length, alder body, maple neck, rosewood fretboard, tune-o-matic & hardtail bridge
Upgrades:
1. Pickups: Curtis Novak Wide Range Jazzmaster set
2. Electronics: Emerson Custom 500k pots & PIO cap
3. Stainless steel fret wires
Price: PHP 70k
RFS: Trimming my guitar collection
Plug and play, no need for further setup. Neck and fretboard is smooth as butter. Guitar itself  sustain, and resonates boldly

Feel free to contact me for any question, or concern
Contact no: 0915 3104 111
Meetups if applicable: Glorietta/Greenbelt, MOA/DLSU Taft, UST/Retiro/Banawe, West/Timog Ave, Trinoma/SM North, LRT1 Monumento-Tayuman

Thanks for checking!
FS: FENDER US SPECIAL JAZZMASTER W/ UPGRADES
