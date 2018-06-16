Hi all



For sale: Fender American Special Jazzmaster w/ Fender G&G hardshell case

25.5" scale length, alder body, maple neck, rosewood fretboard, tune-o-matic & hardtail bridge

Upgrades:

1. Pickups: Curtis Novak Wide Range Jazzmaster set

2. Electronics: Emerson Custom 500k pots & PIO cap

3. Stainless steel fret wires

Price: PHP 70k

RFS: Trimming my guitar collection

Plug and play, no need for further setup. Neck and fretboard is smooth as butter. Guitar itself sustain, and resonates boldly



Feel free to contact me for any question, or concern

Contact no: 0915 3104 111

Meetups if applicable: Glorietta/Greenbelt, MOA/DLSU Taft, UST/Retiro/Banawe, West/Timog Ave, Trinoma/SM North, LRT1 Monumento-Tayuman



Thanks for checking!