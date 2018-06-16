Hi all
For sale: Fender American Special Jazzmaster w/ Fender G&G hardshell case
25.5" scale length, alder body, maple neck, rosewood fretboard, tune-o-matic & hardtail bridge
Upgrades:
1. Pickups: Curtis Novak Wide Range Jazzmaster set
2. Electronics: Emerson Custom 500k pots & PIO cap
3. Stainless steel fret wires
Price: PHP 70k
RFS: Trimming my guitar collection
Plug and play, no need for further setup. Neck and fretboard is smooth as butter. Guitar itself sustain, and resonates boldly
Feel free to contact me for any question, or concern
Contact no: 0915 3104 111
Meetups if applicable: Glorietta/Greenbelt, MOA/DLSU Taft, UST/Retiro/Banawe, West/Timog Ave, Trinoma/SM North, LRT1 Monumento-Tayuman
Thanks for checking!