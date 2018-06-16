Hi all,



For sale: Squier Vintage Modified 72 Tele Custom



Upgrades:

- Seymour Duncan Jerry Donahue bridge, Seth Lover neck

- CTS 500K neck, 300k bridge, Sprague caps

- Wilkinson compensated saddle, Electrosocket jack

- Stainless steel fret wires, bone nut, fret dressed



Strung with 10-46. With padded gig bag, free schaller type strap lock, and strap.



Plug and play. Professionally setup, no further setup needed. Neck is super smooth, low action. No rough edges, and no fret buzz.



Price: PHP 25k

MOP: Bank transfer to my PNB account

RFS: Trimming my guitar collection

Contact no: 0915 3104 111

Meetups if applicable: Glorietta/Greenbelt, MOA/DLSU Taft, UST/Retiro/Banawe, West/Timog Ave, Trinoma/SM North, LRT1 Monumento-Tayuman



Feel free to contact me for any question, or concern.



Thanks for checking!