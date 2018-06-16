 hulika
FS: Squier VM 72 Tele Custom (fully upgrades)

FS: Squier VM 72 Tele Custom (fully upgrades)
June 16, 2018, 05:30:50 PM
Hi all,

For sale: Squier Vintage Modified 72 Tele Custom

Upgrades:
- Seymour Duncan Jerry Donahue bridge, Seth Lover neck
- CTS 500K neck, 300k bridge, Sprague caps
- Wilkinson compensated saddle, Electrosocket jack
- Stainless steel fret wires, bone nut, fret dressed

Strung with 10-46. With padded gig bag, free schaller type strap lock, and strap.
Plug and play. Professionally setup, no further setup needed. Neck is super smooth, low action. No rough edges, and no fret buzz.

Price: PHP 25k
MOP: Bank transfer to my PNB account
RFS: Trimming my guitar collection
Contact no: 0915 3104 111
Meetups if applicable: Glorietta/Greenbelt, MOA/DLSU Taft, UST/Retiro/Banawe, West/Timog Ave, Trinoma/SM North, LRT1 Monumento-Tayuman

Feel free to contact me for any question, or concern.

Thanks for checking!
