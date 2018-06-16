Hi all,



For sale: Fender American Special Jazzmaster (with Fender OHSC)



Upgrades:

- Curtis Novak Wide Range Jazzmaster

- Emerson Custom PIO caps, CTS audio taper pots

- Stainless steel fret wires, fret dressed, low action, super smooth neck



Strung with 10-46. Free Schaller strap lock, Levy's strap

Plug and play. Professionally setup, no further setup needed. Neck is super smooth, low action. No rough edges, and no fret buzz.



Price: PHP 70,000

MOP: Bank transfer to my PNB account

RFS: Trimming my guitar collection

Meetups if applicable: Glorietta/Greenbelt, MOA/DLSU Taft, UST/Retiro/Banawe, West/Timog Ave, Trinoma/SM North, LRT1 Monumento-Tayuman



Feel free to contact me for any question, or concern.

0915 3104 111



Thanks for checking!