FS: Fender American Special Jazzmaster

fishsago

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
FS: Fender American Special Jazzmaster
June 16, 2018, 05:30:50 PM
Hi all,

For sale: Fender American Special Jazzmaster (with Fender OHSC)

Upgrades:
- Curtis Novak Wide Range Jazzmaster
- Emerson Custom PIO caps, CTS audio taper pots
- Stainless steel fret wires, fret dressed, low action, super smooth neck

Strung with 10-46. Free Schaller strap lock, Levy's strap
Plug and play. Professionally setup, no further setup needed. Neck is super smooth, low action. No rough edges, and no fret buzz.

Price: PHP 70,000
MOP: Bank transfer to my PNB account
RFS: Trimming my guitar collection
Meetups if applicable: Glorietta/Greenbelt, MOA/DLSU Taft, UST/Retiro/Banawe, West/Timog Ave, Trinoma/SM North, LRT1 Monumento-Tayuman

Feel free to contact me for any question, or concern.
0915 3104 111

Thanks for checking!
