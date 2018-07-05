^still, start with the mirrorless line up. in my encounters with random people, almost all of them said they own a camera and they want to shoot more but couldnt find the time to do it kasi bulky ang gamit nila and they cant find the time to bring it everyday and get out it of the bag in a whim. sa mirrorless, wala kang ganyan excuse. just keep the battery and memory card slapped in so whenever you have an urge to shoot something, just slip your fingers in your bag and wala pang 5 secs nagko-compose ka na ng shoot mo.
same thing what I was told by someof my friends who are photographer by profession,
bruhhh those mirrorless sony cameras, lakas mkawasak ng wallet, it was mentioned din sa akin na "madamot sa lens" ang sony,
correct me if i'm wrong, parang ang pagkasabi sken na Olympus, lumix at Fujifilm cameras can share lenses?
lahat to verbal conversation, I haven't read much dahil busy pa sa camera, and yung browser ko each tab e iba ibang camera HAHA!
di pa din ako mkpag decide, tho yun what I usually do before is pag may gusto akong kuhaan is gnagamit ko lang phone ko s7 edge which has a decent camera,
gsto ko mg step up sa ganung bagay, Lalo na pag naglakad lakad ako minsan bgla nalng ako may makikita na gustong kuhaan