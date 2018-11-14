 hulika
FSO: Ibanez S Classic SCR 220 Made In Japan 15k

FSO: Ibanez S Classic SCR 220 Made In Japan 15k
November 14, 2018, 08:11:12 AM
For Sale Only and Fixed Price

No Trade Offer Please

No guitar case included


09273989255


Home Meetup Only. Item is located in Paranaque.If you are asking for other meetup then you have the obligation to buy regardless of what you see during our meetup para hinde sayang ang time and effort ko kahit ibalik mo pa pamasahe ko.

Can be Sold 'As Is' which means No Return for Refund

Both fret levelled to Set to lowest action

Ibanez S Classic SCR 220:

P15000

Trem block Custom made by Arie Hipolito

Back of neck newly refinished and trem cavity newly repaired and refinished to closest color

Ibanez V6F Pickups















Ibanez RG 1420 Prestige Made In Japan:

RETRACTED

PRICED REDUCED FROM P35k

All Gotoh Hardware

Edge Pro Trem, Trembar included

Ibanez V7 V8 Pickups







Thanks
