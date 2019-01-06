 hulika
Author Topic: FSO: Fender Japan Vintage Reissue 50's Stratocaster ST57 2T Sunburst  (Read 1445 times)

Offline kean1251

FSO: Fender Japan Vintage Reissue 50's Stratocaster ST57 2T Sunburst
« on: January 06, 2019, 11:20:29 AM »
Fender MIJ 57ri
33k 30k fix
In great condition
No dents, No Scratches
Fully Setup with Elixir 9's
Comes with Trembar and Gigbag
Year 2006 guitar

RFS: Testing the waters
Acquired from Alvin Nuñez

Meetups: BGC, LANDMARK, GLORIETTA, GUADALUPE STATION,
 MARKET-MARKET, SM-AURA, SM MEGAMALL, PATEROS AREA

Helping a friend, SMS him here: 09494518433

Pictures here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FrvvXsMQp1LRWJkMW54d7WNPuX8-bJlW?fbclid=IwAR1K9fXjFgftftE_IA-CxiZkp10Lhk5d2UxUDk3jBELNJNQ2AOk_ntWPHoU
« Last Edit: January 08, 2019, 01:44:15 PM by kean1251 »
Online peanut

Re: FSO: Fender Japan Vintage Reissue 50's Stratocaster ST57 2T Sunburst
« Reply #1 on: January 06, 2019, 06:47:37 PM »
How much po ung slightly negotiable?
Offline kean1251

Re: FSO: Fender Japan Vintage Reissue 50's Stratocaster ST57 2T Sunburst
« Reply #2 on: January 08, 2019, 01:45:01 PM »
edit: sorry i did not notice there was no price indicated
Offline juan_squire

Re: FSO: Fender Japan Vintage Reissue 50's Stratocaster ST57 2T Sunburst
« Reply #3 on: July 01, 2019, 12:38:21 AM »
Hello, is this still available?

Online raizen26

Re: FSO: Fender Japan Vintage Reissue 50's Stratocaster ST57 2T Sunburst
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:30:09 PM »
I am sooo drooling over that guitar right now...



The Philippine surgeon shut them all up: "You're all wrong. Philippine Politicians are the easiest to operate on. There's no guts, no heart, no balls, no brains, and no spine... Plus, the head and the ass are interchangeable"
