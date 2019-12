A randy man has told how he heard a loud crack while he was having sex when his penis snapped in half.Sean Marsden, 48, was getting frisky with girlfriend Louise Gray, 36, when he “slipped” and he heard his manhood snap.He writhed around in excruciating pain while his bent penis swelled up with blood until it was the “size of a bottle of wine.”Horrified Gray called for an ambulance and he was taken to the hospital where surgeons operated to repair the penile fracture and torn urethra.