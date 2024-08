nakakaligo ka pa rin ba?



Mejo confusing yung pagkakatanong mo.Anyway, ang advice ng numerologist ko is pwede daw ako maligo kapag mercury retrograde.And I am really, very very diligent to monitor kung kelan hihina mag orbit si Mercury.And when we are in retrograde, ang nagiging problema is nagiging heightened naman ung emotions ko.My numerologist's advice kapag ganon is to be very careful with my actions. So, I minimize my activities.Sadly, nasasacrifice yung pagligo ko kasi I know it will also consume a lot of energy and madedrain naman ako.Currently, nakahold muna lahat until my numerologist confirms that it is safe.