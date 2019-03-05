2006 Fender American Series (Standard) 60th Anniversary
Fender locking tuners
Tusq nut
Graphtech string tree and saddles
Stainless Steel Frets
Bareknuckle Slowhand set
SKB rectangular hardcase with key
Yours for Php 45k (Trade Value Php 50k)
Trade to:
Telecaster or Edwards Les Paul + cash or goodies
Buy Options:
Buy without the hardcase Php 43k
Buy without the pickups Php 35k
Buy without the pickups and hardcase Php 33k
Meetup? BGC or Tiendesitas
Test at my place in Pasig, can do meetups in Tiendesitas or BGC.