EDWARDS / E-LP-135ALS / RE (LMB) Les Paul relic finishTop of the Line of the Edwards line - ALL Lacquer SeriesSpecifications:● BODY(Top) Flame Maple(Back) Mahogany w / Ivory Binding● NECK Mahogany● FINGERBOARD Rosewood. 22f● RADIUS 305R● SCALE 24.75 inch (628mm)● NUT Bone (43mm)● INLAY Pearloid Dish● JOINT Set-neck● TUNER GOTOH SD90-SL● BRIDGE GOTOH GE101Z● PICKUPS(Neck) Gibson 57 Classic(Bridge) Gibson 57 Classic Plus● PARTS COLOR Nickel● CONTROLS Neck Volume & Tone. Bridge Volume & Tone. Toggle PU SelectorListed price comes with hardcasePhp 40k without hardcase and ESP Gigbag onlyTrade Value at 50k - reference is the reverb screencapTrade baits: Telecaster