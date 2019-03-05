EDWARDS / E-LP-135ALS / RE (LMB) Les Paul relic finish
Top of the Line of the Edwards line - ALL Lacquer Series
Specifications:
● BODY
(Top) Flame Maple
(Back) Mahogany w / Ivory Binding
● NECK Mahogany
● FINGERBOARD Rosewood. 22f
● RADIUS 305R
● SCALE 24.75 inch (628mm)
● NUT Bone (43mm)
● INLAY Pearloid Dish
● JOINT Set-neck
● TUNER GOTOH SD90-SL
● BRIDGE GOTOH GE101Z
● PICKUPS
(Neck) Gibson 57 Classic
(Bridge) Gibson 57 Classic Plus
● PARTS COLOR Nickel
● CONTROLS Neck Volume & Tone. Bridge Volume & Tone. Toggle PU Selector
Listed price comes with hardcase
Php 40k without hardcase and ESP Gigbag only
Trade Value at 50k - reference is the reverb screencap
Trade baits: Telecaster