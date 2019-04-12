 hulika
Author Topic: IV of Spades anyone?  (Read 11362 times)

Offline my_betrayals

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #50 on: April 12, 2019, 10:01:35 AM »
They used to be "The 1975" fanboys on their early days as band. Ngayon naiba na nila tunog nila, pero yung fashion sense nila hindi pa rin naiba The 1975 pa rin ginaya.
Offline Sardonyx

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #51 on: April 12, 2019, 10:12:48 PM »
kaya mo yaaaaan :D :D :D
kaya mo yaaaaan :D :D :D

Aaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh....getssss ko na....

took me a day ah.....  :lol: :lol: :lol:
Online yeney_mugc

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #52 on: April 12, 2019, 10:30:00 PM »
Quote from: Sardonyx on April 12, 2019, 10:12:48 PM
Aaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh....getssss ko na....

took me a day ah..... 
Ako 2 days na e... pashare naman.

mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Offline Sardonyx

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #53 on: April 13, 2019, 10:48:22 PM »
Ako 2 days na e... pashare naman.
Ako 2 days na e... pashare naman.

Mas masaya kung ikaw mismo makagets...may sense of fulfillment... and ayokong i-deny sayo yung sayang nadama ko nung moment na yun...  :lol: :lol:
Online yeney_mugc

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #54 on: April 14, 2019, 10:56:33 AM »
Quote from: Sardonyx on April 13, 2019, 10:48:22 PM
Mas masaya kung ikaw mismo makagets...may sense of fulfillment... and ayokong i-deny sayo yung sayang nadama ko nung moment na yun... 
owwww... got it na...  im so fulfilled pa iced tea ka nga.

mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Online yeney_mugc

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #55 on: April 14, 2019, 03:32:55 PM »
owwww... got it na...  im so fulfilled pa iced tea ka nga.
owwww... got it na...  im so fulfilled pa iced tea ka nga.

Milk tea nalang pala

mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Offline robinonibor

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #56 on: April 15, 2019, 07:27:07 AM »
tingggg... ang mga salitaaaa...


tingggg... ang mga salitaaaa...

ngayon ko lang na kita to.

gusto ko i untog sarili ko sa table..  :lol: :lol: :lol:
Offline Ralph_Petrucci

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #57 on: April 15, 2019, 09:47:02 AM »
owwww... got it na...  im so fulfilled pa iced tea ka nga.
owwww... got it na...  im so fulfilled pa iced tea ka nga.

Quote from: Sardonyx on April 12, 2019, 10:12:48 PM
Aaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh....getssss ko na....

took me a day ah.....  :lol: :lol: :lol:

Quote from: robinonibor on April 15, 2019, 07:27:07 AM
ngayon ko lang na kita to.

gusto ko i untog sarili ko sa table..  :lol: :lol: :lol:

O DIBA ANG WITTY HAHAHA chos. HAHA
Online yeney_mugc

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #58 on: April 15, 2019, 10:15:56 AM »
O DIBA ANG WITTY HAHAHA chos. HAHA
O DIBA ANG WITTY HAHAHA chos. HAHA

nagiintay lang ako nun if may sasagot dito e. may katamaran ako mag isip.
kso si sardonyx, hindi nagshare e, kaya sinubukan ko na. haha.
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Offline robinonibor

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #59 on: April 15, 2019, 10:53:01 AM »
Quote from: yeney_mugc on April 15, 2019, 10:15:56 AM
nagiintay lang ako nun if may sasagot dito e. may katamaran ako mag isip.
kso si sardonyx, hindi nagshare e, kaya sinubukan ko na. haha.

katulad lang to ng classic knock knock jokes pero in a meme style pra mas millenial ang datingan.

O DIBA ANG WITTY HAHAHA chos. HAHA
O DIBA ANG WITTY HAHAHA chos. HAHA

yes sir!  :lol: :lol:

dito po yung exit. I'll lead the way. haha  :lol:
Online red lights

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #60 on: August 08, 2019, 12:17:12 AM »


rico blanco x iv of spades, seriously hindi ko trip. pwede pa siguro vic sotto at iv of spades
Offline Sardonyx

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #61 on: August 27, 2019, 06:05:40 PM »
^ ako rin..mas ok na solo si RB and bukod na lang yung IVOS...hahaha
Online red lights

Re: IV of Spades anyone?
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:27:14 PM »


disband na ba?
