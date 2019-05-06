Good day!I am currently looking for bandmates who are into some or all of the following acts -- The Black Lips, The Greenhornes, Thee Oh Sees, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Strange Boys, King Khan & The BBQ Show, anything involving Jack White or Ty Segall, and other similar modern-day garage rock bands/performers, as well as '60s/'70s stuff like The Kinks, The Yardbirds, and Iggy Pop/The Stooges.I am a 40-year-old drummer who is currently focusing on band management (also with a similar band on extended hiatus), so I'm not sure kung makakatugtog ako dito, but I definitely plan to manage. That means all spots are open -- vocals, guitars, bass, and drums, male or female, no age requirement basta available ng Saturday and/or Sunday. Practice venue TBA, pero malamang sa QC area. Di kailangan magaling, basta committed magpractice at least 2-3x a month, and willing to play original compositions and play live gigs.I've posted some videos for an idea of what I'm hoping for with this project. Anyone interested can reply to this thread or send me a PM!