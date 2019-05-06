 hulika
Author Topic: LF: Garage rock bandmates -- LEAD GUITARIST STILL NEEDED  (Read 1212 times)

LF: Garage rock bandmates -- LEAD GUITARIST STILL NEEDED
« on: May 06, 2019, 03:12:56 AM »
Good day!

I am currently looking for bandmates who are into some or all of the following acts -- The Black Lips, The Greenhornes, Thee Oh Sees, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Strange Boys, King Khan & The BBQ Show, anything involving Jack White or Ty Segall, and other similar modern-day garage rock bands/performers, as well as '60s/'70s stuff like The Kinks, The Yardbirds, and Iggy Pop/The Stooges.

I am a 40-year-old drummer who is currently focusing on band management (also with a similar band on extended hiatus), so I'm not sure kung makakatugtog ako dito, but I definitely plan to manage. That means all spots are open -- vocals, guitars, bass, and drums, male or female, no age requirement basta available ng Saturday and/or Sunday. Practice venue TBA, pero malamang sa QC area. Di kailangan magaling, basta committed magpractice at least 2-3x a month, and willing to play original compositions and play live gigs.

I've posted some videos for an idea of what I'm hoping for with this project. Anyone interested can reply to this thread or send me a PM!  :-D

« Last Edit: June 21, 2019, 01:57:36 AM by Endshiftresign! »
Re: LF: Garage rock bandmates
« Reply #1 on: May 26, 2019, 01:43:08 AM »
Up!

Lead vocals, lead guitar, and drums na lang kulang for now. (Kung walang mahanap na drummer, ako muna papalo.)
Re: LF: Garage rock bandmates
« Reply #2 on: May 26, 2019, 05:29:28 AM »
Re: kontra, puno daw inbox mo, but I was supposed to message you. Please send me a PM with your location/availability, mukhang pasok ka in terms of listening to some of the bands I mentioned. Kaya mo din ba mag-lead guitar? Salamat pre!  :)
Re: LF: Garage rock bandmates -- LEAD GUITARIST STILL NEEDED
« Reply #3 on: June 21, 2019, 01:59:25 AM »
Up!

Still looking for a lead guitarist para makapagfocus sana ako sa management. Currently talking to two other guys for the lead opening, pero naghahanap pa rin ako dito, in case anyone's qualified/interested...
Re: LF: Garage rock bandmates -- LEAD GUITARIST STILL NEEDED
« Reply #4 on: July 01, 2019, 05:34:44 PM »
Up!

Update sa venue, it looks like we may be regularly rehearsing in the Cubao area...
Re: LF: Garage rock bandmates -- LEAD GUITARIST STILL NEEDED
« Reply #5 on: March 20, 2020, 02:54:37 PM »
Whoa this is cool, mostly into 90s punk and bohemian rock  but garage bands like this? Ngayon ko lang narinig to and i love it! Can play rythms and vocals not lead vocals though
Re: LF: Garage rock bandmates -- LEAD GUITARIST STILL NEEDED
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:20:44 AM »
Open pa ba to? Lead guitarist here.
