FS: Ibanez RGIR28FE Iron Label, 8-string

FS: Ibanez RGIR28FE Iron Label, 8-string
July 09, 2019, 03:00:22 PM
PRS 25th Anniversary SE Custom 24 - Scarlet Red
SOLD

Micsis Custom 7
(7 string)
SOLD

For sale:
Ibanez RGIR28FE Iron Label, 8-string 25k
Confortable, resonant basswood RG body
Fast Nitro Wizard-8 neck with bound rosewood fingerboard and 24 jumbo frets
Neck pickup: EMG 808
Bridge pickup: EMG 808
Master volume and 3-way pickup selector
Killswitch equipped
Gibraltar Standard-8 fixed bridge
Free gigbag






For sale:
Jackson King V KVX10 Made in Japan SOLD

call or text 09279760374

also for sale Marshall Valvestate amps >>> http://talk.philmusic.com/index.php?topic=349863.0

Guitar pedal effects >>> http://talk.philmusic.com/index.php?topic=350272.0

Las Pinas City
Alabang Town Center (ATC)/Festival Mall
University of Perpetual Help Molino Bacoor




« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:59 AM by henrytexture »
