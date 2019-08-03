SSL AWS 924 - Php 4,000,000
from
Php 4,700,000 + Shipping/Tax
Universal Audio 2-610 (2-channel Tube Preamp) - Php 80,000
from
Php 100,000
API 3124+ (4-channel Preamp) - Php 130,000
from
Php 150,000
A-Designs Pacifica (2-channel Quad Preamp) - Php 80,000
from
Php 100,000
Great River ME-1NV (1-channel Neve Clone Preamp) - SOLD
Grace Designs M101 (1-channel Clean Preamp) - SOLD
Empirical Labs Distressor EL8-X (Compressor) - Php 80,000
FMR RNC - SOLD
AxeFX Standard (Gen 1) - Php 15,000
from
Php 30,000
All Items in perfect working condition. Contact: 0917-790-5529