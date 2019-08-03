 hulika
Author Topic: FS: High-end Gear RUSH SALE (SSL/API/Universal Audio/Empirical Labs/etc)  (Read 3142 times)

bassman88

FS: High-end Gear RUSH SALE (SSL/API/Universal Audio/Empirical Labs/etc)
« on: August 03, 2019, 10:00:30 PM »
SSL AWS 924 - Php 4,000,000 from Php 4,700,000 + Shipping/Tax
Universal Audio 2-610 (2-channel Tube Preamp) - Php 80,000 from Php 100,000
API 3124+ (4-channel Preamp) - Php 130,000 from Php 150,000
A-Designs Pacifica (2-channel Quad Preamp) - Php 80,000 from Php 100,000
Empirical Labs Distressor EL8-X (Compressor) - Php 80,000


Great River ME-1NV (1-channel Neve Clone Preamp) - SOLD
Grace Designs M101 (1-channel Clean Preamp) - SOLD
FMR RNC - SOLD
AxeFX Standard (Gen 1) - SOLD

All Items in perfect working condition. Contact: 0917-790-5529

bassman88

Re: FS: High-end Gear RUSH SALE (SSL/API/Universal Audio/Empirical Labs/etc)
« Reply #1 on: October 24, 2019, 09:21:48 PM »
FMR RNC - SOLD
bassman88

Re: FS: High-end Gear RUSH SALE (SSL/API/Universal Audio/Empirical Labs/etc)
« Reply #2 on: December 05, 2019, 08:30:46 PM »
Great River ME-1NV - SOLD
djarvis1473

Re: FS: High-end Gear RUSH SALE (SSL/API/Universal Audio/Empirical Labs/etc)
« Reply #3 on: May 27, 2020, 08:49:44 PM »
Available pa po ba axe fx?
bassman88

Re: FS: High-end Gear RUSH SALE (SSL/API/Universal Audio/Empirical Labs/etc)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:23:28 PM »
AxeFX - SOLD
