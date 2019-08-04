Hi im Sean. I like playing guitar/bass/drums but my biggest passion musically is singing. Trip ko ung mga posthardcore genre sounds like saosin, circa survive, the used, pierce the veil, chiodos, coheed and cambria, envy on the coast, funeral for a friend, letlive, sleeping with sirens, typecast, 30 seconds to mars, etc. but i also like the heavier metalcore bands like killswitch engage, as i lay dying, memphis may fire, architects, bring me the horizon, spiritbox, trivium, underoath, etc. Im looking for bandmates who like to jam and play covers and hopefully create original music somewhere down the line. For any inquiries just txt me at 0917-574-00-17 or msg me in fb at https://www.facebook.com/Seanyupangcodlr
. Metro manila area sana kasi im from makati. Tia admin.