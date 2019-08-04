 hulika
Author Topic: Vox here looking for bandmates to jam with. (Posthardcore/metalcore)  (Read 2208 times)

Offline arrouch

Vox here looking for bandmates to jam with. (Posthardcore/metalcore)
« on: August 04, 2019, 01:42:41 AM »
Hi im Sean. I like playing guitar/bass/drums but my biggest passion musically is singing. Trip ko ung mga posthardcore genre sounds like saosin, circa survive, the used, pierce the veil, chiodos, coheed and cambria, envy on the coast, funeral for a friend, letlive, sleeping with sirens, typecast, 30 seconds to mars, etc. but i also like the heavier metalcore bands like killswitch engage, as i lay dying, memphis may fire, architects, bring me the horizon, spiritbox, trivium, underoath, etc. Im looking for bandmates who like to jam and play covers and hopefully create original music somewhere down the line. For any inquiries just txt me at 0917-574-00-17 or msg me in fb at https://www.facebook.com/Seanyupangcodlr . Metro manila area sana kasi im from makati. Tia admin.
Offline kepkep_masikep

Re: Vox here LF bandmates (post-hardcore/metalcore)
« Reply #1 on: August 11, 2019, 08:38:22 PM »
pa update tungkol dito kung meron ka na mga kasama. gusto ko din mag cover ng mga ganyan. guitarist here. paco manila 09223367899
Offline boy_usok

Re: Vox here LF bandmates (post-hardcore/metalcore)
« Reply #2 on: August 23, 2019, 06:14:57 PM »
sir looking ako ng vocals from makati lng kmi 09168206669
Offline arrouch

Re: *UPDATED* LF Drummer na lang for a posthardcore/metalcore band.
« Reply #3 on: October 26, 2019, 01:01:12 AM »
up tia admin
Offline arrouch

Re: Vox here looking for bandmates to jam with. (Posthardcore/metalcore)
« Reply #4 on: December 16, 2019, 05:25:44 AM »
Up tia admin
Offline arrouch

Re: Vox here looking for bandmates to jam with. (Posthardcore/metalcore)
« Reply #5 on: April 12, 2020, 07:16:36 PM »
up tia admin
Offline ixyasa

Re: Vox here looking for bandmates to jam with. (Posthardcore/metalcore)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 PM »
Pm sent
