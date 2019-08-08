Zoom RhythmTrak RT123
- Unit only
- Still Japan-made Zoom product
- scratchy volume knob
- I can still include a zoom adaptor from a Zoom G2 (will test if it works with this)
- all pads are working as expected with velocity/sensitivity responsive
- can also be used as a e-drum module (has Midi Out)
- More Info and Demo:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufi86BSB1C8
- Selling for 2.7K (slightly negotiable)
Can be traded to anything instrument/music related. Pwede ren recording/audio gear
09989636970
Alabang/BGC meetups