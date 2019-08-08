- Unit only- Still Japan-made Zoom product- scratchy volume knob- I can still include a zoom adaptor from a Zoom G2 (will test if it works with this)- all pads are working as expected with velocity/sensitivity responsive- can also be used as a e-drum module (has Midi Out)- More Info and Demo:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufi86BSB1C8- Selling for 2.7K (slightly negotiable)Can be traded to anything instrument/music related. Pwede ren recording/audio gear09989636970Alabang/BGC meetups