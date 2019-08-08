 hulika
Zoom RhythmTrak RT-123 Drum Machine

putchazta_46

Zoom RhythmTrak RT-123 Drum Machine
August 08, 2019, 01:31:06 PM
Zoom RhythmTrak RT123
- Unit only
- Still Japan-made Zoom product
- scratchy volume knob
- I can still include a zoom adaptor from a Zoom G2 (will test if it works with this)
- all pads are working as expected with velocity/sensitivity responsive
- can also be used as a e-drum module (has Midi Out)
- More Info and Demo:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufi86BSB1C8
- Selling for 2.7K (slightly negotiable)







Can be traded to anything instrument/music related. Pwede ren recording/audio gear :)

09989636970
Alabang/BGC meetups
putchazta_46

Re: Zoom RhythmTrak RT-123 Drum Machine
Reply #1 on: August 14, 2019, 11:15:07 AM
up
putchazta_46

Re: Zoom RhythmTrak RT-123 Drum Machine
Reply #2 on: October 23, 2019, 11:52:14 AM
up
putchazta_46

Re: Zoom RhythmTrak RT-123 Drum Machine
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:53:50 AM
up natin for Philmusic loyalists :P
