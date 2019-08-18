Up for grabs a mint Audio-Technica AT4033a, first version. Made in Japan!
Purchased in the U.S. from B&H Photovideo.
Transformer-less capacitor, large-diaphragm condenser
mic.
This is a transformer-less mic. Not to be confused with those that have transformers. It sounds more natural and warm without over-hyping the high end.
A very popular work-horse recording mic good for vocals and instruments, drum overheads.
Excellent condition, not used, (brand new condition). No dents, scratches. Kept in climate controlled studio. It's like a U87 or 414 on a budget.
Shock mount and case included.
Php18,000
Shure SM57, 3 units. Condition, brand new. Not used.
These are vintage NOS SM57's.
These are part of studio stock.
Genuine Shures purchased from the U.S. from an authorized dealer, B&H Photovideo, not knockoffs.
Php 5,500 each with soft case and clip. No boxes.
For sale only no trades please!
Thinning out the herd, to good home