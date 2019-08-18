 hulika
Author Topic: Mics For Sale  (Read 17833 times)

Mics For Sale
« on: August 18, 2019, 11:27:54 AM »
Up for grabs a mint Audio-Technica AT4033a, first version. Made in Japan!

Purchased in the U.S. from B&H Photovideo.

Transformer-less capacitor, large-diaphragm condenser mic.

This is a transformer-less mic. Not to be confused with those that have transformers. It sounds more natural and warm without over-hyping the high end.

A very popular work-horse recording mic good for vocals and instruments, drum overheads.

Excellent condition, not used, (brand new condition). No dents, scratches. Kept in climate controlled studio.  It's like a U87 or 414 on a budget.

Shock mount and case included.
Php18,000




Shure SM57, 3 units. Condition, brand new.  Not used.
These are vintage NOS SM57's.
These are part of studio stock.

Genuine Shures purchased from the U.S. from an authorized dealer, B&H Photovideo, not knockoffs.

Php 5,500 each with soft case and clip. No boxes.




For sale only no trades please!

Thinning out the herd, to good home :)
Re: Mics For Sale
« Reply #1 on: October 24, 2019, 01:47:20 AM »
No singers out there in need of decent mic?
Re: Mics For Sale
« Reply #2 on: October 26, 2019, 11:05:47 AM »
I believe SM37s are being sold in Audiophile music stores brand new (with box, clip, warranty, etc) below 5K...
Re: Mics For Sale
« Reply #3 on: November 27, 2019, 05:54:53 AM »
Quote from: putchazta_46 on October 26, 2019, 11:05:47 AM
I believe SM37s are being sold in Audiophile music stores brand new (with box, clip, warranty, etc) below 5K...

Thanks. But Audiophile is selling the SM57 for 6.3k not the price you've indicated.

Re: Mics For Sale
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:46:14 PM »
Hi there!

Is the Audio-Technica AT4033a still available?  Please pm me or sms me at 09178204957.
